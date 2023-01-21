Austin: Congratulations to the 2022 Super 25 team

Congratulations to this year’s Super 25 team! For the past 32 years, the Casper Star-Tribune has recognized the state’s best football players across all classes. As student-athletes, your accomplishments on the field and in the classroom stood out and above everyone else – the best of the best in high school football for the state of Wyoming.

But hold on. Super 25 players, all athletes, take a moment to thank your parents, families, teachers, school administration, volunteers, first responders/medical staff, sports officials, cheerleaders and coaches who are the pillars of support and needed every school year. Thank you! It takes a village, they say, trust me … I know. As one of the parents of two student-athletes – a former Division I football player, and current Junior College basketball player – there is a great deal of sacrifice and commitment that goes into supporting student-athletes in the classroom, keeping them on the right path, both on and off the field. So, take a bow, you are all super too.

To the 2022 Super 25 team, your hard work, commitment and dedication as student-athletes is impressive, to say the least. Some of you are returnees to the Super 25 team – well done and welcome back. There are newcomers to this year’s Super 25 team – great job! Sadly, as you graduate, many of you will never play football again, and that’s okay. You are forever a Super 25 team member, class of 2022. Underclassmen on the list will hopefully come back and play another season and maybe become a two-time Super 25 team member. Congrats to Sheridan for having four players on this year’s team! Outstanding! Those schools that have multiple players you should wear your colors proud! Impressive!

It’s a dream to play college sports at any level. I can only hope that as graduating seniors, you have the opportunity to continue a playing career into college. If not, best of luck on whatever is next. As a former three-sport high school student-athlete, two-sport all-state player and four-year college basketball player, there is nothing like being recognized, selected and celebrated as one of the state’s best.

Finally, I hope you all enjoy reading about the 2022 Super 25 team. Again, congratulations!