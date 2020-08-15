Big Horn football seniors end careers with 22-game winning streak

The Big Horn seniors wouldn’t lose again. They credit those two defeats for the 22 consecutive victories that followed.

“What sticks with me is my sophomore season when we lost to Pine Bluffs twice,” McCafferty recalled. “We knew we were a really good team, but I don’t think we were ready to take that next step and become champions.

“Those two losses propelled us to where we are now and let us know that we couldn’t take winning for granted. We never wanted that feeling again.”

They made sure it didn’t happen.

“I consider both those games against Pine Bluffs as one game,” said Ostler, who paused and then proceeded to go over specific plays from both contests. “We came out the next year determined to finish the fight because we didn’t finish it the year before. We had a chip on our shoulders.

“We played Pine Bluffs for their homecoming the next year, and I can say we had some hate in our hearts for them, even the freshmen who had never played them before had some hate. We scored early and took off from there. I would say that was the start of our season.”

McGuire was no longer on the sideline, but he credits the Hornets for pushing the Rams to greatness.