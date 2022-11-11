Big Horn rallies past Lovell with last-second TD pass, 2-point conversion in 2A title game

LARAMIE -- The "Philly Special" now has company in the history of championship football games.

In the 2018 Super Bowl the Philadelphia Eagles ran the play, in which the ball was directly snapped to running back Corey Clement, who pitched the ball to Trey Burton who then threw a touchdown pass to wide-open quarterback Nick Foles.

In the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Football Championship game Friday, Big Horn scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Garber to Dawson Richards with 11 seconds remaining to cut Lovell's lead to 7-6. That's when the Rams reached into their playbook for "2-point Pine."

"We knew we were going for two," Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said. "We knew we were going for two back in September. But I can't believe that's what it came down to."

On the play, Big Horn quarterback Cooper Garber took the snap and pitched it to Drew Heermann, who handed it to Avon Barney on a reverse. The sophomore ran to the outside before throwing to a wide-open Garber in the end zone for the 8-7 lead.

"We've been practicing that play for as long as I can remember," Barney, the Rams' backup quarterback, said. "Our scout team knows that play better than our varsity and (Lovell) didn't know what hit 'em. We ran that play to perfection, just like we imagined."

Big Horn then recovered Garber's squib kick to give Big Horn its third consecutive state title at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. The Rams also won back-to-back Class 1A/11-man titles in 2018-19.

Lovell stopped Big Horn on the game's opening possession and then put together an 11-play, 62-yard drive that ended with Ben Nichols' 3-yard touchdown run. Jared Mangus' extra point gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Following a three-and-out by the Rams, the Bulldogs went back to work on the ground. They faced fourth-and-goal from the Big Horn 1, but Garber and Kiefer Dunham stacked up Nichols short of the goal line.

"That was huge," Dunham said of the Rams' defensive stop. "It's so demoralizing for a team to know they can't get those yards."

Even though Lovell maintained its lead and Big Horn was set back by penalties and dropped passes, McLaughlin the tenor of the game changed after the goal line stand.

"They came out and hit us in the mouth," he said. "We were chasing them, we weren't attacking them.

"We had to switch that mentality. We did it and we got the stops when we needed them."

The biggest stop came after Drew Heermann's halfback pass was intercepted by Lovell's Jadyn Snyder at the Lovell 40 with 4:35 to play.

The Bulldogs picked up one first down and for to the Big Horn 42 before Wyatt Brown stopped Mangus for a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-6.

The Rams' final drive started at its own 3 after a 39-yard punt by Mangus.

After opening the drive with a 24-yard pass to Richards, the drive appeared to stall as Lovell players started celebrating on the sidelines. An incompletion and back-to-back sacks left the Rams with a fourth-and-18 before Garber and Richards connected for a 21-yard gain. Two more incomplete passes left Big Horn 61 yards from pay dirt with less than 20 seconds on the clock.

"Before the play we did a switch where I went into the slot and Dawson went to the outside," Big Horn senior Dylan Greenough-Groom said. "Dawson asked me if I wanted the outside and I said, 'No, you got it.' It all happened at once.

"Once he caught it I just saw open field and I knew Dawson was going to get into the end zone."

Garber had a different vantage point.

"I saw the safety kind of roll forward so I was like, 'OK, I'm going to throw it up to him.' And he made a play," he said, shaking his head. "I was watching him and I just sat back in disbelief; I couldn't believe what was going on. When he first cut to the middle I was thinking he needed to get out of bounds. But then I saw he had a wide-open field ... it was amazing."

Richards, who finished with four receptions for 111 yards, had three catches for 106 yards due to penalties on the game-winning drive.

With his teammates celebrating in the South end zone of War Memorial, Richards posed for photos with family members and accepted congratulatory pats on the back from Big Horn fans. When he was asked to describe what happened on the touchdown pass, he handed the championship trophy and paused.

"Honestly, right now I'm at a loss for words," he admitted. "I just caught the ball, made a cut and ran it in."