Big Horn's Will Pelissier couldn't pass on walk-on opportunity with Cowboys

Wyoming coaches want the speedy, dynamic playmaker as a wide receiver. Pelissier said he believes that his size (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) and speed (he ran a 6.76 in the 55-meter dash at the Gillette Invitational last month) work in his favor at the next level. He'll also be aided by his play-making ability. This past season he averaged 198 all-purpose yards with a classification-leading 34 touchdowns. He led a prolific Big Horn offense on the ground (136.5 yards per game, 25 TDs) and added 441 yards with 7 touchdowns in the air.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn went a combined 41-3 in his four years, winning three state championships with two different head coaches and ending his career on a 22-game winning streak. He credited Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin and former Rams coach Michael McGuire (now offensive coordinator at Dickinson State) with helping him grow as both a person and player.

"They really have taught me about hard work," Pelissier said. "To do something special you have to put in the work. The past few years our team has done that and it's obviously paid off."

He considered himself lucky to have been part of the Big Horn football program and all its accomplishments, even though there's that one game that still eats at him.