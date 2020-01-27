You are the owner of this article.
Bill Fullmer was longtime coach at Burns, not Lusk
NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION

Bill Fullmer was longtime coach at Burns, not Lusk

WyoVarsity logo

Bill Fullmer, who led Burns to its only state football title, was incorrectly identified as having previously coached at Lusk in an article in Saturday's Casper Star-Tribune.

Fullmer coached for 38 years, including the last 17 as the Burns head coach. He compiled a 58-79 mark at the school and led the Broncs to the 2008 Class 2A state championship. He retired in 2011 as the program's all-time winningest coach. Fullmer was recently honored with a Coaching Award by the Wyoming Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

The article also incorrectly stated that Star-Tribune Community Editor Sally Ann Shurmur received an Outstanding Contribution To Amateur Football Award for her support of Glenrock football. Shurmur was given the award because of her work with the Star-Tribune Super 25 and her longtime work as a preps sports writer.

The Star-Tribune regrets the errors.

