Broncs (Cody, Jackson) are primed for a repeat in competitive Class 3A
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 3A PREVIEW

Broncs (Cody, Jackson) are primed for a repeat in competitive Class 3A

Star Valley at Jackson 2

Jackson's Brody Hasenack runs for yardage in the Broncs' game against Star Valley last season at William P. McIntosh Stadium in Jackson.

 Kayla Renie, Jackson Hole News&Guide

The Class 3A state championship football trophy has seemingly found a home on the western side of the state. Douglas (2008-10) was the last team from the East Conference to win it all.

Since then, West Conference teams have won the last 10 state title games, capped by Cody's 34-13 victory over fellow West member Jackson last season. Cody is actually one of only three teams to finish on top of 3A the past 10 years, winning titles in 2014 and '17 in addition to last year. Star Valley won four titles in five years (2015-16, 2018-19) and Powell started the streak with three in a row (2011-13).

Those three teams, along with a loaded Jackson squad, once again have the West poised to take home the championship trophy this season, although Douglas has the talent and experience to crash the party.

The defending state champ Broncs lost some key players to graduation, but they return four all-state selections, including three who earned that honor as sophomores, for their title defense.

Jackson returns nine starters, six all-state selections and two Super 25 honorees in Brody Hasenack and Colter Dawson. Powell welcomes back eight starters and three all-staters, including Super 25 selection Toran Graham. And Star Valley has 10 starters and two all-state selections back in the fold.

In other words, the race for the top spot in the West is going to be a battle. The gauntlet begins in Week 4 when Cody hosts Powell and Star Valley hosts Jackson.That begins a four-week stretch to end the regular season in which all four teams face each other. Cody gets the benefit of facing each of the other teams at Spike Vannoy Field, while Powell is on the road for all three games.

Douglas can't be completely discounted, however. The Bearcats, who were undefeated last year until a 21-14 home loss to Jackson in the semifinals, welcome back seven starters, three all-staters and Super 25 selection Rylan Wehr.

Filling out the playoff positioning behind Douglas in the East figures to be a competitive one between Buffalo, Lander and Worland.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Power Poll

1. Cody: The defending state champs lost some key players, but they're still the team the rest of the field is chasing.

2. Jackson: The Broncs' steady climb back into contention could have them finishing this season in Laramie.

3. Powell: A solid group of seniors knows what it takes to win -- in the regular season and in the playoffs.

4. Douglas: The East Conference favorites return nearly everyone from last year's semifinal team.

5. Star Valley: This might be too low for the Braves, who return 10 starters on defense and nine on offense.

Players to Watch

LUCAS CHAPPELL, Star Valley: The two-time all-state selection anchors both sides of the line for the Braves.

COLTER DAWSON, Jackson: The senior has the ability to affect the game as a receiver and as a linebacker.

BRODY HASENACK, Jackson: The senior RB powered his way to 2,093 rushing yards and 23 TDs last season.

TORAN GRAHAM, Powell: The senior linebacker is a game-changer on the defensive side of the ball.

RYLAN WEHR, Douglas: The senior had 7 TD receptions, rushed for 2 scores and returned 2 punts for TDs last season.

JON WILLIAMS, Cody: The senior anchors the line on both sides of the ball for the Broncs.

SADLER SMITH, Jackson: The senior QB threw for 1,973 yards and 16 TDs last season.

Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

