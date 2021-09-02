Broncs (Cody, Jackson) are primed for a repeat in competitive Class 3A

The Class 3A state championship football trophy has seemingly found a home on the western side of the state. Douglas (2008-10) was the last team from the East Conference to win it all.

Since then, West Conference teams have won the last 10 state title games, capped by Cody's 34-13 victory over fellow West member Jackson last season. Cody is actually one of only three teams to finish on top of 3A the past 10 years, winning titles in 2014 and '17 in addition to last year. Star Valley won four titles in five years (2015-16, 2018-19) and Powell started the streak with three in a row (2011-13).

Those three teams, along with a loaded Jackson squad, once again have the West poised to take home the championship trophy this season, although Douglas has the talent and experience to crash the party.

The defending state champ Broncs lost some key players to graduation, but they return four all-state selections, including three who earned that honor as sophomores, for their title defense.

Jackson returns nine starters, six all-state selections and two Super 25 honorees in Brody Hasenack and Colter Dawson. Powell welcomes back eight starters and three all-staters, including Super 25 selection Toran Graham. And Star Valley has 10 starters and two all-state selections back in the fold.