Burlington hopes to end Snake River's dominance in Class 1A/6-man title game

Snake River has established itself as the gold standard of 6-man football in Wyoming. The defending state champion Rattlers have won four state titles since the classification was reintroduced in 2009 and bring a 20-game winning streak into Saturday’s Wyoming State High School Championship game against Burlington at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

“I kind of like that place,” said Snake River head coach Jack Cobb, who led the Rattlers to undefeated seasons in 2019 and last year. “I don’t think you can get back to Laramie enough.”

Snake River (10-0) brings another potent running attack and a stout defense into this year’s game. The Rattlers are averaging 328.3 rushing yards per game and allowing just 156.5 total yards per game.

Seniors Hadley Myers (1,360 yards and 25 touchdowns) and Kannadis Peroulis (1,118 yards and 19 TDs) lead the ground game while junior quarterback Zane Matheson has thrown for 621 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It always starts on the line,” Cobb said. “My three blockers have all started since they were freshmen so the continuity between those three is tremendous. They’re more than capable of doing something else, but fortunately we have two guys in Hadley and Kannadis that are athletic and unselfish.

“It’s a team deal,” he added. “You can’t have runners without blockers and you can’t have blockers without runners.”

Snake River takes on a Burlington team that struggled at times defensively, but has 6-man’s No. 1 passing attack. With senior quarterback Seth Wardell at the helm the Huskies are averaging 197.3 passing yards per game. Wardell has completed 70 of 93 passes for 1,364 yards with 31 touchdowns and just one interception.

Senior Cohen Schlenker has been Wardell’s primary target with 10 receptions for 409 yards and 10 touchdowns, although eight different players have at least two touchdown catches. Seniors Carson Jones and Pablo Mendez have combined for 14 TD catches on just 16 receptions.

The Huskies (9-1) were just 8-14 the past three seasons after losing to Farson in the 2018 championship game, but turned things around this year.

“These kids had a willingness to stick together as a team and buy in and do whatever it took to get a win,” Burlington head coach Trent Aagard said. “This senior class had some rough seasons and some ups and downs, but they bought in and wanted to do well.”

Last week the Huskies avenged their only loss of the season – 60-52 to Dubois in Week 8 – with an impressive 77-28 victory over the Rams in the semifinals. Senior Noah McMackin rushed for a season-high 100 yards and three touchdowns and Wardell threw touchdown passes in the win.

“It was nice to see us come back, regroup and figure out what we needed to do to beat them,” Aagard said.

Cobb knows his defense has its work cut out trying to slow down the Huskies’ passing attack.

“We’re going to have to play very fundamentally sound defense to handle them,” he said. “I’ve known they had that capability all year and it was on display last week in the semifinals.”