Cheyenne East, Cody, Lyman and Farson win state football titles Saturday

Buell came back with a 1-yard scoring run on East’s next possession for a 7-0 advantage with 9 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the first half. The Bolts (9-3) answered just before the half when senior running back Jaxon Pikula found the end zone from 18 yards out to tie the game at 7-all heading into the half.

Thunder Basin got a safety early in the third and Pikula struck again in the final minute, this time from 57 yards, to give the Bolts a 15-7 advantage heading into the final quarter. Pikula finished with 238 yards and the two scores on 41 carries.

The fourth quarter belonged to Buell and the T-Birds. His 52-yard scoring run pulled East within 15-13 with 11:45 remaining. On the T-Birds’ next possession, he scored on a 12-yard run and then connected with Garet Schlabs for the 2-point conversion to give East the lead at 21-15.

After the East defense stopped the Bolts on fourth-and-short inside the red zone, the T-Birds faced a third-and-9 at their own 21 with just over 2 minutes remaining. Under pressure, Buell threw to a wide-open Jackson Hesford for a 15-yard gain. Buell then delivered the back-breaker as he got to the outside and outraced the Thunder Basin secondary for a 64-yard touchdown run with 90 seconds to play.