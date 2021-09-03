Cheyenne East holds off Natrona County 14-13 in another Cheney Alumni Field thriller

Natrona County and Cheyenne East were up to their old tricks Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field. The two teams, who have a history of playing close games, did it again, with the visiting Thunderbirds holding on for a 14-13 victory.
Junior quarterback Wyatt Powell scored on a 2-yard run with 36.8 seconds remaining to pull the Mustangs within one point. Following an East penalty, the Mustangs called timeout and decided to go for the 2-point conversion and the win. But East's Braxton Rosner broke through the line and sacked Powell to give the defending state champs (1-1) the much-needed victory.
“This was a huge win for us,” East senior Garet Schlabs admitted. “We couldn’t start 0-2.”
Said Powell: “Our line pushed as hard as they could, but (Rosner) just got through.”
It was the ninth time since 2013 the two teams were separated by just one score, and the fourth time in that stretch the winning margin was a single point.
“It was just a good high school football game where guys played the right way,” NC head coach Steve Harshman said. “Shout out to East, but our guys played great and we’re going to be fine.”
East took a 14-7 lead with 5:04 to play on Ethan Brinkman’s 2-yard touchdown run. The score capped a nine-play drive that began at the T-Birds’ 17-yard line. East senior quarterback Gavin Goff carried the ball three times for 39 yards and was 3-for-3 for 52 yards on the drive. On East’s previous possession the Mustangs’ Billy Brenton intercepted Goff at the goal line after Drew Jackson had returned a kickoff 85 yards to set the T-Birds up at the NC 5-yard line.
“He made some mistakes,” East head coach Chad Goff said of his son, “but those are fixable things. He made up for it on that last drive. He was able to make some good throws and get some chunks of yards to get us right back into it after that heartbreaking interception.
“I was proud of him for just keeping his composure, and I was proud of the offense for keeping their composure.”
Gavin Goff finished 17-of-27 for 223 yards with the TD toss to Schlabs and two interceptions.
After a scoreless first quarter, East finally got on the board with 2:33 remaining in the first half when Gavin Goff threw a quick out to Schlabs, who broke through the Natrona County defense for a 47-yard touchdown. Schlabs, who caught 12 passes for 197 yards and two TDs in the T-Birds’ season-opening loss to Thunder Basin, had six receptions for 90 yards and the score Friday.
Senior Hayden Pafford added five catches for 60 yards while junior Jakob Culver had two grabs for 27 yards and sophomore Jackson two for 28.
“I focused on taking what the defense gave me,” Gavin Goff said. “They were bringing pressure so that gave us the slant. And Hayden did a great job of catching those and so did Kalob. Every one of those receivers stepped up tonight and made big plays.”
Natrona County (1-1) finally got on the scoreboard early in the second half when Powell, who came in for senior starter Tyler Hill, scored on a 7-yard bootleg on fourth down late in the third quarter. The scoring run came during a stretch when the Mustangs ran the ball on 24 consecutive plays.
“We got into that mode and we were playing for field position,” Harshman explained. “We got the ugly four yards but we also hit some big pass plays. Usually in football, if something’s working you keep it going until the other guys stop you.”
Natrona County ended the running streak with style. Two plays after East had taken the 14-7 lead, Powell rolled out and connected with Brenton for a 50-yard strike. Three plays later the junior threw to the sidelines where senior running back Kaeden Wilcox made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 19-yard gain to the East 11. The Mustangs then returned to the running game as Powell, who had 86 yards on the ground on 17 carries, ran the ball four straight times, with the final one ending in the end zone.
Natrona County finished with 193 rushing yards on 44 attempts.
Both teams had chances to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. The Mustangs got to the East 19 on their opening drive, but Hill's fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete.
The Thunderbirds then put together a 10-play drive to get to the NC 12, where they faced a third-and-2. That was as close as East would get, however. Wilcox and Jake Sides tackled Schlabs for a 3-yard loss on the next play and junior Riley Dye knocked down Goff's fourth-down pass to give the ball back to the Mustangs.
Following an exchange of punts, the Mustangs were back on the move. Hill, Wilcox and Luke Spencer moved the chains on the ground, and Hill connected with sophomore Preston Hytrek for a 26-yard gain to get the ball into East territory. Natrona County drove to the East 7 before Hill's third-down pass was off target. Freshman Rogan Potter came on to attempt a 24-yard field goal, but an errant snap forced Potter to retreat to the 26 where he was swallowed up by the East defense.
After Breckin McClintock made a diving interception, NC went three-and-out. And that's when the T-Birds finally shook off the offensive woes and struck pay dirt.
With their teams hoping to make deep playoff runs come November, both Chad Goff and Harshman felt like Friday’s game was a step in the right direction.
“We needed a four-quarter game after last week,” Goff said in reference to the 39-34 loss to Thunder Basin after East led 28-0. “We needed to have this game early in the season and be able to understand that good things can happen when you play four good quarters of football.”
Despite the loss, Harshman remained upbeat.
“We’re going to be really good before this is over,” he said. “We’re not bad now, but we’ve got such a high ceiling. This is going to be a good springboard for us. Games like this make you better.”
