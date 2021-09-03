Cheyenne East holds off Natrona County 14-13 in another Cheney Alumni Field thriller

“We got into that mode and we were playing for field position,” Harshman explained. “We got the ugly four yards but we also hit some big pass plays. Usually in football, if something’s working you keep it going until the other guys stop you.”

Natrona County ended the running streak with style. Two plays after East had taken the 14-7 lead, Powell rolled out and connected with Brenton for a 50-yard strike. Three plays later the junior threw to the sidelines where senior running back Kaeden Wilcox made an over-the-shoulder catch for a 19-yard gain to the East 11. The Mustangs then returned to the running game as Powell, who had 86 yards on the ground on 17 carries, ran the ball four straight times, with the final one ending in the end zone.

Natrona County finished with 193 rushing yards on 44 attempts.

Both teams had chances to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter. The Mustangs got to the East 19 on their opening drive, but Hill's fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete.

The Thunderbirds then put together a 10-play drive to get to the NC 12, where they faced a third-and-2. That was as close as East would get, however. Wilcox and Jake Sides tackled Schlabs for a 3-yard loss on the next play and junior Riley Dye knocked down Goff's fourth-down pass to give the ball back to the Mustangs.