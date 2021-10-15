Cheyenne East runs over Kelly Walsh as Trojans lose third in a row

Even without starting quarterback Gavin Goff, Cheyenne East was too much for Kelly Walsh on Friday night.

Cade Pugh rushed for four touchdowns, backup quarterback Cam Hayes threw two touchdown passes to Garet Schlabs and the No. 2 Thunderbirds (7-1) defeated the Trojans (3-5) 40-7 at Harry Geldien Stadium.

East took the opening kickoff and went 74 yards in eight plays, all on the ground, with Pugh scoring on a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead with 9 minutes, 5 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Kelly Walsh's opening drive ended when East's Hayden Pafford intercepted Gibson Sasser's pass over the middle and returned it to the KW 17-yard line. Two plays later Pugh scored his second TD, this one from 7 yards for a 13-0 advantage after Landen LaRue's extra-point attempt was blocked.

The Trojans drove to the East 19 on its next possession, but Trevor Eldridge tackled Cam Burkett for a 3-yard lass on fourth-and-6 to give the ball back to the T-Birds.

East pushed the lead to 19-0 minutes when Pugh capped an 11-play drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. The advantage grew to 26-0 with 4:46 to play in the first half on Hayes' 29-yard scoring pass to Schlabs.