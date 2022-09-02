Cheyenne East takes advantage of Natrona County miscues for big victory

Natrona County's home opener went from bad to worse Friday night at Cheney Alumni Field.

Cheyenne East scored on its opening drive and took advantage of six Mustangs turnovers to roll to a surprisingly easy 33-7 victory.

The Thunderbirds (2-0) put together a 13-play, 72-yard drive on their opening possession, which was capped by Cam Hayes' 4-yard touchdown pass to Drew Jackson.

East got the ball right back after Natrona County quarterback Wyatt Powell fumbled on the Mustangs' first play from scrimmage. Despite two 10-yard penalties, East made it 14-0 with 6:23 remaining in the first quarter on Jackson's 2-yard TD run. Garet Schlabs had two catches for 31 yards on the drive.

Schlabs was just getting started as the senior picked off Powell on Natrona County's next possession and returned it 45 yards to the end zone for a 21-0 lead.

The Mustangs (1-1) finally got on the board early in the second quarter when Powell scored on a 3-yard run to cap an 11-play, 69-yard drive. Powell carried the ball six times for 44 yards on the drive.

East answered with a 28-yard field goal from Brenden Bohlmann to make it 24-7 with 8:37 remaining in the first half. The Mustangs sacked Hayes on third-and-goal and seemingly came up with a fumble on the play, but Hayes was whistled down at the 11.

The teams exchanged punts before East took advantage of another Natrona County turnover to put more points on the board.

With the ball at their own 32, Powell threw a backwards pass to Mason Weickum out of the backfield, but East recovered at the NC 21. Jackson got the T-Birds down to the 1 before Hayes powered over for the score to make it 31-7 with 28.5 seconds remaining in the half.

Neither team was able to do much in the third quarter, although East had a touchdown called back after Hayes' 3-yard TD run was taken away when a lineman pushed him from behind into the end zone. The T-Birds' 24-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

The final score of the night came late in the fourth quarter when an errant snap sailed over quarterback Nolan Hornecker's head out of the end zone for a safety.

Hornecker came on in relief of Powell in the second half and completed 7 of 17 passes for 91 yards with three interceptions. Powell was 3-of-7 for 43 yards with the pick-six.

For East, Jackson finished with 112 yards rushing on 19 carries, Schlabs caught eight passes for 83 yards and Hayes was 13-of-19 for 87 yards.

Natrona County plays at Cheyenne Central next week while Cheyenne East is at Thunder Basin.