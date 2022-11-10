Cheyenne East the latest team to try to slow down Sheridan at War Memorial

Cheyenne East head coach Chad Goff has his work cut out for him Saturday trying to figure out a way to slow down Sheridan senior running back Colson Coon.

The same is true for Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry, whose defense is faced with the task of trying to contain the Thunderbirds, who lead Class 4A in total offense.

“Make them punt,” Mowry laughed. “That’s all we hope to do.”

Even though both the Broncs (11-0) and T-Birds (10-1) have solid defenses, there might not be a lot of punts when they meet in the Wyoming State High School Championship game on Saturday at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium.

East averages a 4A-best 48.2 points per game; Sheridan is second at 43.1 ppg. Last week in the semifinals the T-Birds hit double nickels in a 55-36 win against Natrona County while the Broncs outscored Cheyenne Central 63-42 as Coon rushed for a state-record 517 yards and scored six touchdowns.

For the season, the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns.

“We have to play team defense,” Goff said of stopping Coon. “We have to make sure we’re assignment sound and then we have to have pursuit and make sure we’re gang tackling him. But at the snap of the ball you can’t just have 11 guys run to Colson because they just have too many athletes for us to do that.”

Senior quarterback Cael Gilbertson has thrown for 1,136 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions and has two reliable receivers in senior Mathew Ketner (22 catches for 429 yards and 5 TDs) and junior Dane Steel (21 catches for 374 yards and 6 TDs).

But even Mowry knows how important Coon is to Sheridan’s offense.

“Colson is a special player,” he said. “He believes in himself, he believes in the guy next to him and he believes in the program and what we’re trying to do. If he doesn’t trust that the scheme is going to be there, he won’t break free. And once he gets into open space that’s when good things happen.”

East counters with an offense loaded at the skill positions.

Junior quarterback Cam Hayes is 186-of-269 passing for 2.589 yards and 38 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Junior running back Drew Jackson has rushed for 955 yards and 10 TDs and has 589 receiving yards and six scores. Senior receiver Garet Schlabs has 69 receptions for 939 yards and 15 TDs. And senior Dom Kaszas, who played at Sheridan last year, has 465 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.

“Coach Goff has a squad right now and they are fast,” Mowry said. “They’ve got a trigger man in Hayes who does a tremendous job of operating that offense. And if you try to stop one of them they’re just going to go to the next guy and then the next guy.”

Obviously, both defenses will be tested. The same is expected to be true for both special teams units. Sheridan, which returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown in last year’s championship game, has returned two kickoffs and two punts for scores this season. And East has four punt return touchdowns.

“We have to be purposeful about what we’re doing with special teams,” Mowry noted. “It’s been a huge phase in state championship games in years past and I believe it will be again this year. We have to make more of them for us than for them. We have to make sure our special teams are ready to go.”

This is the 10th time Sheridan has finished its season at War Memorial since all five championship games were moved here in 2009. East, which won the 2020 state title game at home because of the pandemic, is making just its third trip to the venerable stadium.

"We’re going to be on our toes from the get-go," Goff admitted. "Sheridan has that familiarity, but we've got to embrace the fact that this is just an awesome experience for these kids."