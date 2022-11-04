Cheyenne East Thunderbirds soar past Natrona County Mustangs in state semifinal

CHEYENNE – Natrona’s early-September nightmare recurred in November.

The Mustangs, who had six turnovers in a 33-7 Week 1 loss to Cheyenne East, committed five turnovers in a 55-36 loss to the Thunderbirds in the Class 4A rematch on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The Mustangs (8-3) made a valiant comeback, closing a 28-point deficit to six points, before the T-Birds (10-1) responded with a 13-0 knockout punch.

East advances to play Sheridan – a 63-42 winner over Cheyenne Central in the other high-scoring semifinal – in the championship game next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

T-Birds quarterback Cam Hayes threw four touchdown passes in the first half and Drew Jackson accounted for 251 of East’s 500 yards of total offense.

Mustangs quarterback Wyatt Powell finished with 180 of his team’s 290 rushing yards with five touchdowns. Running back Mason Weickum added 111 yards on the ground and a kickoff return for a touchdown.

After a slow start that included two turnovers and a three-touchdown hole, NC finished with 362 total yards.

On a fourth-and-goal at the 2 with 7:49 remaining, Powell stumbled short of the goal line, but NC’s defense and special teams responded in a big way.

Cody Crawford tackled Jackson in the end zone for a safety to make the score 42-29.

Weickum returned the ensuing kickoff for a 79-yard touchdown to get the Mustangs – who trailed by 28 points on the third quarter – within 42-36 with 6:56 remaining.

Jackson made a clutch 28-yard reception to move the chains on a critical third-and-11 and then broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown run to stop the bleeding and put East back in control at 48-36. The 2-point conversion failed.

Backup quarterback Trig Berens completed a pass to pick up a fourth-and-10 for the Mustangs but was picked off by Jackson moments later to end the comeback bid.

Hayes thought he scored another touchdown but he fumbled at the 1-yard line, which Weickum recovered.

Brendan Bohlmann’s pick-six of a Berens’ second interception put the exclamation point on the win with 46 seconds left.

Bohlmann added another interception moments later and the game finally ended with Hayes in the victory formation.

The wild second half began with Weickum returning the kickoff 80 yards to the East 10-yard line. The Mustangs settled for a 28-yard field goal attempt that Rogan Potter missed wide left.

The T-Birds marched down the field and took a 42-14 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Hayes.

Powell’s third touchdown of the game and 20th of the season made it a three-touchdown deficit for NC with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter.

Potter recovered his own onside kick at the East 49-yard line to set up Powell’s fourth touchdown to get the Mustangs within 42-27 with 1:35 left in the third quarter. Potter missed the PAT.

NC’s defense finally forced East’s first punt with 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Mustangs trailed 35-14 at the intermission after East piled up 287 yards of total offense and cashed two early turnovers in for touchdowns to storm out to a 21-0 head start.

Jackson’s 34-yard touchdown reception on a swing pass gave the T-Birds a 6-0 lead after Weickum blocked the extra point.

On NC’s first possession, Dom Kaszas took a 50-50 ball from Rogan Potter and returned the interception to the Mustangs' 42-yard line that led to a 7-yard touchdown reception by Jackson.

Hayes ran the 2-point conversion in to make the score 14-0.

Jackson recovered a Weickum fumble at the NC 13-yard line. Hayes’ third touchdown pass, a 13-yard strike to Kaszas, extended East’s lead to 21-0 with 4:06 remaining in the first quarter.

On the first play of the second quarter, Potter intercepted Hayes to give NC possession at the East 12.

Powell’s 4-yard touchdown cut NC’s deficit to 21-7.

After Hayes’ 17-yard touchdown pass to Garet Schlabs, Powell answered with a 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-14.

In a play that summed up the first half for the Mustangs, Kaszas made a 25-yard catch at the 2-yard and then fumbled. But offensive lineman Trevor Eldridge scooped up the loose ball and rumbled in for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:16 left.

Hayes was 17-for-24 passing for 201 yards with four touchdowns and an interception in the first half. The Mustangs had 136 total yards (104 rushing, 32 passing).