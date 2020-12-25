Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell earns second Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year honors

“Breaking his ankle as bad as he did his sophomore year, I think we babied him because we didn’t want to lose him,” Goff added. “But as time went on he just got better and better and better. The called quarterback runs, the scrambles, all of that got better toward the end of his junior year. This year he cut weight, got stronger and got faster to where he was pulling away from people.”

Spreading the ball around to different receivers, understanding defenses, getting in shape to run over and around defenders, all of it added up for a special year for Buell and the T-Birds.

“We had a group of guys that were really good at pass pro(tection),” Goff stated. “So to rush for four touchdowns in the state championship game against that defense truly says what can happen when you truly invest everything you have into something. It was a special day and a great ending.”

While Buell’s high school football career might have come to an end, although he’ll likely be chosen for the 2021 Shrine Bowl, his football career is far from over. He has received offers from a handful of schools he chooses not to mention and has drawn interest from numerous others, including Wyoming and Fresno State from the Mountain West; and Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah and Weber State from the Big Sky.

“I have a few schools around the Mountain West that I’m considering,” Buell admitted. “I’m going to take my time and find a school that wants me and where I want to be before I make my decision.”

