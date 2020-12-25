Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell earns second Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year honors

Last year, Cheyenne East quarterback Graedyn Buell was really good.
He threw for 2,989 yards — the second-most yards in state history — and 35 touchdowns in leading the Thunderbirds to a 7-4 record and into the Class 4A state semifinals. For his accomplishments, Buell was named the Star-Tribune Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year.
So what did Buell do for an encore in his senior campaign?
How about complete 199 of 293 passes (67.9 percent) for 3,065 yards — the new No. 2 mark in state annals — and 38 touchdowns. He also rushed for 968 yards and 16 scores to lead the T-Birds to the 4A state championship with a come-from-behind 29-15 victory over Thunder Basin.
Not surprisingly, Buell is the 2020 Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is the first player to win two player of the year honors in the 30-year history of the Super 25.
“I think I was just better at getting everybody the ball this year,” Buell said recently. “Last year we had Chance (Aumiller) who was an absolute animal and I felt like I looked his way first and foremost every time. But this year I spread the ball around a lot better.”
The numbers bear that out. Cheyenne East receivers Jackson Hesford, Jake Rayl, Gavin Goff and Garet Schlabs combined to catch 181 passes for 2,888 yards and 35 touchdowns.
“Just spreading the ball around and getting it to everybody made us so much harder to defend,” T-Birds’ head coach Chad Goff said. “To put all four receivers in the top 10 in the state in receiving yards says a lot about his understanding not only of our offense but what the defense was doing.”
In addition to seeing the field better, Buell added a new dimension to his game this year. Two years after breaking his ankle in a game against Rock Springs — his former school — that forced him to miss the final regular-season game and the first two rounds of the playoffs as well as the first two months of the 2018-19 basketball season, Buell dedicated himself to getting stronger over the spring and summer.
The coronavirus pandemic not only forced the cancellation of all spring sports, but also limited what Buell and his teammates could do in the offseason. Still, the two-sport standout — he is a two-time all-state basketball player — found ways to prepare for the upcoming season.
“Obviously we couldn’t have any contact with the coaches because of COVID,” Buell explained, “but I would get together with a small group of receivers and throw wherever we could as much as we could. When we could get to a park and roll out our own footballs and run a few routes and still social distance it helped us a lot.”
And when he couldn’t get together with teammates, Buell kept pushing himself.
“Over quarantine I went on a very strict diet, lost 25 pounds, and lifted hard,” he said. “It was all for the sole purpose of running the football. I worked my butt of and ran three miles a day during quarantine so I could be a dual-threat guy all season. And for it all to come around in the state championship game was awesome.”
Buell’s running ability was on display throughout the season, but it really came to the forefront on Nov. 14 against Thunder Basin, the only 4A team he had never defeated. The Bolts beat the T-Birds 34-28 in the season opener, but Cheyenne East entered the state championship game on a 10-game winning streak.
Thunder Basin led 15-7 entering the fourth quarter, but Buell found Rayl for a 28-yard gain and then broke free for a 52-yard scoring run to cut the deficit to 15-13. He added a TD run of 12 yards to give the T-Birds the lead and put the finishing touches on the victory with a 64-yard burst with 90 seconds remaining. Buell completed just 7 of 12 passes for 76 yards and an interception, but ran the ball 22 times for 235 yards and four scores.
“He scored three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter and I don’t know if we had three rushing touchdowns in a game all season,” Goff said. “He did some of it in between the tackles and he did some of it outside. We were down to start that fourth quarter and he made that huge throw to Jake and I think that just lifted us because it was after that when he started ripping off those big runs.
“Breaking his ankle as bad as he did his sophomore year, I think we babied him because we didn’t want to lose him,” Goff added. “But as time went on he just got better and better and better. The called quarterback runs, the scrambles, all of that got better toward the end of his junior year. This year he cut weight, got stronger and got faster to where he was pulling away from people.”
Spreading the ball around to different receivers, understanding defenses, getting in shape to run over and around defenders, all of it added up for a special year for Buell and the T-Birds.
“We had a group of guys that were really good at pass pro(tection),” Goff stated. “So to rush for four touchdowns in the state championship game against that defense truly says what can happen when you truly invest everything you have into something. It was a special day and a great ending.”
While Buell’s high school football career might have come to an end, although he’ll likely be chosen for the 2021 Shrine Bowl, his football career is far from over. He has received offers from a handful of schools he chooses not to mention and has drawn interest from numerous others, including Wyoming and Fresno State from the Mountain West; and Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah and Weber State from the Big Sky.
“I have a few schools around the Mountain West that I’m considering,” Buell admitted. “I’m going to take my time and find a school that wants me and where I want to be before I make my decision.”
