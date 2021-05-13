Cheyenne East's Graedyn Buell wins state's Gatorade Football Player of the Year honors

The 2020 Wyoming high school football season ended five months ago, but Cheyenne East senior quarterback Graedyn Buell is still collecting awards. Buell on Thursday was named the state's Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

The honor caps an outstanding senior campaign for the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder. Buell was the Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year and was selected as the Star-Tribune Super 25 Offensive Player of the Year, making him the first player in the 30-year history of the Super 25 to win two Player of the Year honors.

All of the accolades were well-deserved.

This past season Buell completed 199 of 293 passes (67.9%) for 3,065 yards and 38 touchdowns. The yardage total is second in Wyoming annals, according to wyoming-football.com, trailing only the 3,190 yards Gillette's Dalton Holst threw for in 2015.

Buell, who led the Thunderbirds to the 4A state championship, also established himself as a proficient runner in 2020. He rushed for a team-high 968 yards and 15 touchdowns as he finished with 4,033 all-purpose yards and accounted for 53 TDs.

In the T-Birds' state-championship win against Thunder Basin, Buell rushed for 235 yards and four TDs, including three scores in the fourth quarter to rally East to the 29-15 victory.

Buell, who remains undecided on his college destination, has a 3.32 GPA and volunteers locally on behalf of the Special Olympics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.