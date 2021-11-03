 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Cheyenne South football coach Dan Gallas will step down after season

  • Updated
Cheyenne South Button

After six seasons at Cheyenne South, head football coach Dan Gallas will step down at the end of the year. The news was first reported Tuesday night on Twitter by Jeremiah Johnke of the Wyoming Tribune-Eagle.

Gallas took over the Class 4A program prior to the 2016 season and led the Bison to a 3-0 start. South finished 3-7, losing to Gillette in the quarterfinals. That remains the only postseason appearance for South, which fielded its first team in 2011.

Gallas went 7-48 in six seasons (2016-21), including back-to-back 0-9 marks each of the past two years.

Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

