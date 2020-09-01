Class 1A/6-man football preview: This year's race should be wide open

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To say Snake River’s run to the 2019 Class 1A/6-man state football championship was dominant would be an understatement. The Rattlers didn’t allow a point through a seven-game regular season or in their first two playoff victories. It took until late in the first quarter of the state championship game before an opponent found its way into the end zone against the Rattlers.

Snake River was more than just a defensive juggernaut, however, as the Rattlers averaged 59.7 points per game. That was second in the classification only to Hanna, which averaged 72.3 points per game and was the only team to score a point against Snake River, although the Miners lost 72-38 in the title game.

Snake River and Hanna were easily the best teams in the classification throughout last year, but finding one or two dominant teams might not be as easy this year. Those two teams, along with 2018 champ Farson, are the only teams to return all-state selections. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Riverside and Saratoga also return all-staters, but those three will be playing in the new Class 1A/9-man classification this year.