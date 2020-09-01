 Skip to main content
Class 1A/6-man football preview: This year's race should be wide open
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 1A/6-MAN PREVIEW

Class 1A/6-man football preview: This year's race should be wide open

HEM v Little Snake River

Snake River's Zander Risner tackles Hanna's Conor McGraw during the Wyoming State High School Class 1A/6-man championship game on Nov. 16, 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

To say Snake River’s run to the 2019 Class 1A/6-man state football championship was dominant would be an understatement. The Rattlers didn’t allow a point through a seven-game regular season or in their first two playoff victories. It took until late in the first quarter of the state championship game before an opponent found its way into the end zone against the Rattlers.

Snake River was more than just a defensive juggernaut, however, as the Rattlers averaged 59.7 points per game. That was second in the classification only to Hanna, which averaged 72.3 points per game and was the only team to score a point against Snake River, although the Miners lost 72-38 in the title game.

Snake River and Hanna were easily the best teams in the classification throughout last year, but finding one or two dominant teams might not be as easy this year. Those two teams, along with 2018 champ Farson, are the only teams to return all-state selections. Lingle-Fort Laramie, Riverside and Saratoga also return all-staters, but those three will be playing in the new Class 1A/9-man classification this year.

So as we head into the opening weekend for 6-man, which teams will separate themselves from the rest of the field? Or will this be the year in which the team that wins it all finishes with more than one loss? In the 11 years since 6-man football returned to Wyoming, no state championship team has suffered more than one defeat in a season. Meeteetse lost its season-opening game to a team from Texas in 2013 before running the table, while Kaycee lost at Guernsey early in the 2015 campaign before going on to win its first of three consecutive state championships.

Of course, a team (or teams) could emerge as another threat to run the table.

Farson could be that team, but the Pronghorns have to navigate through road games at West Conference foes Burlington and Snake River and a home game against Encampment, which is playing varsity football for the first time in 30 years and figures to be a title contender.

Snake River is still the team to beat, but the Rattlers have to replace all-everything Riggen Myers — a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection — and a five other all-state selections. Burlington and Encampment also expect to be in playoff contention, but running the table in the West Conference probably isn’t going to happen in 2020.

In the East, Hanna remains the gold standard despite losing twins Conor and Shane McGraw to graduation. The Miners will be tested early as they host Snake River on Friday. After that, though, they might not be pushed until closing the season at home against Hulett and at Kaycee.

Winning the East takes on added significance this season as the top seed from the conference will host the state championship game rather than it being played at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all state championship football games will be held at school’s home stadiums rather than at the University of Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium, which has hosted all state championship games since 2009.

Power Poll

1. Snake River: The defending state champs won't be as dominant as last year's state championship team, but the Rattlers still have the trophy.

2. Farson: The West is once again loaded this season, and the Pronghorns have the depth, talent and experience to challenge Snake River.

3. Hanna: The Miners might not be as talented as last year's state runners-up, but they are still the team to beat in the East.

4. Hulett: The Red Devils made it to the semifinals last year and might make a run to the title game this season.

5. Burlington: The Huskies have talent, depth and experience, which is usually a winning combination.

Players to Watch

ZANDER RISNER, Snake River: The junior had 19 tackles for loss and 11 sacks for the state champs.

DALTON PETERSON, Encampment: If the Tigers hope to challenge for the top spot in the West it will likely be on the back of the talented senior.

DEVON GROSSTICK, Hanna: The senior caught six touchdown passes last year and also intercepted seven passes.

COLBY JONES, Farson: The senior anchors the offensive line and is a run-stuffer on defense, finishing with 13 tackles for loss last season.

GIDEON GEORGE, Burlington: The senior led the Huskies in rushing, scoring and all-purpose offense last season along with finishing second on the team in defensive points.

