 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class 1A/9-man football: Southeast, Lusk are primed for another championship showdown
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL | CLASS 1A/9-MAN PREVIEW

Class 1A/9-man football: Southeast, Lusk are primed for another championship showdown

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SE Clapper vs Lusk

Southeast's Ryan Clapper runs for a touchdown in the Cyclones' game against Lusk last season at Teeters Field in Yoder.

 Andrew Towne, Torrington Telegram

Southeast ran the table last year, capping its 11-0 season with a convincing 47-28 victory over East Conference rival Lusk in the championship game. And while the Cyclones lost some talented seniors to graduation, this year’s senior class, along with a talented group of juniors, puts them on the short list of title contenders.

With Super 25 returnee Cord Herring and all-state selection Ryan Clapper returning to lead the defense, Southeast figures to be a team that once again is playing its best football at the end of the season.

Southeast runs past Lusk to win Class 1A/9-man state championship

The Cyclones will be tested, however. Friday’s game at West Conference favorite Shoshoni, along with a Week 4 contest at Pine Bluffs and a Week 7 showdown at Lusk are must-see games.

The late-season game at Lusk could very well be for the conference title, and the Tigers would love to avenge last year’s two losses to their rivals. Lusk has the talent and experience to do just that as it returns five all-state players off last year’s runner-up team.

Pine Bluffs also expects to figure into the mix behind junior quarterback Stu Lerwick and some talented skill players.

Over in the West, Shoshoni is the odds-on favorite to replace Rocky Mountain atop the conference. While the Wranglers and Grizzlies are (on paper) the teams to beat, the battle for the last two playoff spots should have the excitement it was missing last year. With both St. Stephens and Wyoming Indian canceling their inaugural seasons in 9-man, the West was left with just five teams and a lot of strange scheduling.

That won’t be the case this season, although Greybull, Riverside and Wind River are once again expected to be the teams left fighting for the final two postseason berths.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Power Poll

1. Southeast: The Cyclones remain the team to beat until someone knocks them off their perch.

2. Lusk: The Tigers return five all-state selections and have their sights set on taking down Southeast.

3. Pine Bluffs: The Hornets might not be back to their state championship-winning level of 2016-17, but they're getting close.

4. Shoshoni: The Best in the West wants to prove it can compete with the Beasts of the East.

5. Rocky Mountain: The Grizzlies have to replace some key personnel, but they're primed to make another deep playoff run.

Players to Watch

CORD HERRING, Southeast: The Super 25 senior had 18 TDs on offense and led the Cyclones in defensive points.

DYLAN MOLZAHN, Lusk: The senior not only finished with 19 tackles for loss but led the classification in punting.

STU LERWICK, Pine Bluffs: The junior led 9-man with 1,857 passing yards.

RYAN CLAPPER: Southeast: The senior led the Cyclones with 1,090 yards rushing and 18 rushing TDs.

REED THOMPSON/TY SWEETER, Pine Bluffs: The seniors combined for 48 catches for 937 yards and 8 TDs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News