Class 1A/9-man football: Southeast, Lusk are primed for another championship showdown

Southeast ran the table last year, capping its 11-0 season with a convincing 47-28 victory over East Conference rival Lusk in the championship game. And while the Cyclones lost some talented seniors to graduation, this year’s senior class, along with a talented group of juniors, puts them on the short list of title contenders.

With Super 25 returnee Cord Herring and all-state selection Ryan Clapper returning to lead the defense, Southeast figures to be a team that once again is playing its best football at the end of the season.

The Cyclones will be tested, however. Friday’s game at West Conference favorite Shoshoni, along with a Week 4 contest at Pine Bluffs and a Week 7 showdown at Lusk are must-see games.

The late-season game at Lusk could very well be for the conference title, and the Tigers would love to avenge last year’s two losses to their rivals. Lusk has the talent and experience to do just that as it returns five all-state players off last year’s runner-up team.

Pine Bluffs also expects to figure into the mix behind junior quarterback Stu Lerwick and some talented skill players.