Class 4A football preview: Can anyone dethrone Sheridan?

The 2019 Wyoming high school football season ended in familiar fashion, with Sheridan hoisting the Class 4A state championship trophy aloft on the Jonah Field turf at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. It marked the fourth time in the past five years the Broncs had won the title and it was the sixth time since the state championship games for all five classifications were moved to the University of Wyoming's home field that Sheridan won the 4A title.

That scene won't be duplicated this year, however.

Sure, Sheridan could once again reload and put together another perfect postseason. But neither the Broncs, nor any other state championship team, will be celebrating on Jonah Field in November.

This year, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all five state championship games won't be held at War Memorial Stadium. Instead, the top-seeded team in each classification will host a title game.

That's not the only change to the 2019 season. While the state still has five classifications, Class 1A/11-man has been replaced by Class 1A/9-man. Wyoming's last foray into 9-man ended in 1994. (We'll get more into that next week.)