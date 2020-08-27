Class 4A football preview: Can anyone dethrone Sheridan?

The 2019 Wyoming high school football season ended in familiar fashion, with Sheridan hoisting the Class 4A state championship trophy aloft on the Jonah Field turf at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. It marked the fourth time in the past five years the Broncs had won the title and it was the sixth time since the state championship games for all five classifications were moved to the University of Wyoming's home field that Sheridan won the 4A title.
That scene won't be duplicated this year, however.
Sure, Sheridan could once again reload and put together another perfect postseason. But neither the Broncs, nor any other state championship team, will be celebrating on Jonah Field in November.
This year, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all five state championship games won't be held at War Memorial Stadium. Instead, the top-seeded team in each classification will host a title game.
That's not the only change to the 2019 season. While the state still has five classifications, Class 1A/11-man has been replaced by Class 1A/9-man. Wyoming's last foray into 9-man ended in 1994. (We'll get more into that next week.)
It's a lot to take in at the moment, but after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Class 3A/4A state basketball tournament in March and the entire spring sports season in April, high school football players are just happy to be playing.
"We're just excited to run out on the field Friday night," Natrona County senior quarterback Harrison Taubert said.
While the majority of teams kick off next week, Class 4A once again gets Week 0 started with a full slate of games. There are also a handful of inter-class and interstate games to begin the season.
Sheridan begins its title defense by hosting what should be an improved Laramie team, with a 6 p.m. kickoff from Homer Scott Field. The other 6 p.m. games have Cheyenne South playing at Kelly Walsh and, in what figures to be one of the best matchups of the night, Cheyenne East at Thunder Basin.
The two 7 p.m. games have Rock Springs making the 349-mile trip to Gillette to take on the Camels and a loaded Cheyenne Central team playing at Natrona County.
Obviously, state championships aren't won in Week 0, but a season-opening victory is always a good start. And keep in mind that the last time a 4A team won the state title after losing its season opener was back in 2009 when Kelly Walsh won at Sheridan. The Broncs didn't lose again that season, beating Cheyenne Central in the state championship game.
