Cheyenne Central Indians

LAST YEAR: 7-4; defeated Thunder Basin 41-10 in quarterfinals; lost to Sheridan 63-42 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Mike Apodaca (6th year, 26-26)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 14/2005

KEY RETURNERS: K Brock Pederson (5-11, 175, sr); TE/LB Chase Talich (6-4, 190, sr); RB/LB Mason Counter (5-9, 190, sr); WR/DB Marcus DeHoff (6-1, 160, sr); WR/DB Mason DeHoff (6-1, 160, sr); QB/DB Miles Porwoll (5-9, 170, sr); OL/DL Tyler Gaer (6-0, 235, sr); OL/DL Colton Prindle (6-4, 220, sr); OL/DL Dylan Teasley (5-11/185, sr); WR/DB Nathan Brenchley (6-1, 175, jr).

OUTLOOK: Even though the Indians have to replace some key personnel on both sides of the ball they expect to be in the mix for a home playoff game.

Cheyenne East Thunderbirds

LAST YEAR: 10-2; defeated Rock Springs 49-24 in quarterfinals; defeated Natrona County 55-36 in semifinals; lost to Sheridan 34-23 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Chad Goff (18th year; 121-66)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 5/2020

KEY RETURNERS: RB/DB Drew Jackson (6-0, 165, sr); QB/LB Camden Hayes (6-3, 190, sr); OL/DL Colby Olson (6-1, 190, sr); WR/DB Brenden Bohlmann (6-1, 160, sr); WR/LB Nathan Mirich (6-2, 190, sr); RB/LB Kolbe Dierks (6-0, 190, sr); OL/LB Caleb Ruff (6-1, 200, sr).

OUTLOOK: The T-Birds have the depth, talent and experience to win it all.

Cheyenne South Bison

LAST YEAR: 0-9; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Eli Moody (2nd year; 0-9)

STATE TITLES/LAST: None

EXPECTED TO RETURN: Michael Mendoza (sr); Osava Garcia (sr); Noah Haggberg (sr); Damien Pino (sr); Carson Garey (jr); Keegan Potter (jr); Noah Draney (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Bison have lost 29 games in a row, but do have a solid group of upperclassmen that are working for a breakthrough.

Gillette Camels

LAST YEAR: 4-6; lost to Natrona County 63-6 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Orah Garst (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 4/2008

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Mason Drube (jr); WR/LB Levi Palmer (sr); WR/DB Aidan Dorr (sr); WR/LB Shane Duvall (jr); O/DL Wyatt Herther (sr); OL/DL Talan Gompf (sr); RB/LB Trent Rosenau (jr); RB/LB Kyle Miller (jr); FB/DE Aiden Peterson (sr).

OUTLOOK: The Camels might finally have the depth and the talent to be in contention for a home playoff game for the first time since 2016.

Kelly Walsh Trojans

LAST YEAR: 1-8; did not qualify for playoffs.

HEAD COACH: Aaron Makelky (5th year; 11-29)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 3/1981

KEY RETURNERS: RB/LB Brant Blocker (jr); QB/DL Landon Walker (jr); RB/DL Kadon Boyce (sr); RB/LB Mekhi Bovee (jr); OL/DL Caleb Ortberg (sr); OL/DL Tyvon Nichols (jr).

OUTLOOK: The young and inexperienced Trojans need to develop stability up front if they want to make a push for the playoffs.

Laramie Plainsmen

LAST YEAR: 2-8; lost to Sheridan 56-27 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Paul Ronga (3rd year; 3-16)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 16/1994

KEY RETURNERS: RB/S Porter Trabing (5-7, 150, sr); RB/LB Dakota Ledford (5-10, 165, sr); WR/DE Tyler Ennist (6-2, 220, sr); WR/LB Kyler Roberts (6-1, 200, sr); WR/LB Bodie Livingston (6-0, 180, sr); OL/DL Jaysen Wood (6-1, 220, sr); OL/DL Levi Crane (6-3, 220, sr).

OUTLOOK: If the Plainsmen can survive a tough early schedule they should be able to get back to the playoffs.

Natrona County Mustangs

LAST YEAR: 8-3; defeated Gillette 63-6 in quarterfinals; lost to Cheyenne East 55-36 in semifinals.

HEAD COACH: Steve Harshman (33rd year; 227-98)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 18/2018

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DB Beau Russell (sr); WR/DB/K Rogan Potter (jr); WR/LB Tim Edmondson (sr); LB Noah Sides (sr); RB/LB Tucker Sides (jr); WR/DB Bridger Anderson (sr); RB/DB Tyler Palermo (jr); RB/DB William Cantrell (sr); QB/DB Trig Berens (sr).

OUTLOOK: Despite having to replace the majority of their offensive starters, the Mustangs are once again on the short list of title contenders.

Rock Springs Tigers

LAST YEAR: 3-7; lost to Cheyenne East 49-24 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Ted Holmstrom (1st year)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 7/2002

KEY RETURNERS: QB/FS Michael Faigl (6-3, 190, sr); RB/MLB Brycen Coombs (5-8, 195, sr); FB/MLB Samuel Thornhill (6-0, 180, jr); WR/V Goodness Okere (6-1, 205, sr); WR/DB/K Michael Rubich (5-11, 170, jr); WR/V Kyle Cahill (5-10, 160, sr); WR/DB Kael Anderson (6-0, 180, sr); WR/DB Andre Graves (5-11, 161, sr); OL/DL Ethan Saunders (6-1, 270, sr).

OUTLOOK: Holmstrom inherits a team with some big-time skill players, so if the lines can hold its own the Tigers could surprise some teams.

Sheridan Broncs

LAST YEAR: 12-0; defeated Laramie 56-27 in quarterfinals; defeated Cheyenne Central 63-42 in semifinals; defeated Cheyenne East 34-23 in championship game.

HEAD COACH: Jeff Mowry (6th year; 50-9)

STATE TITLES/LAST: 29/2022

KEY RETURNERS: WR/DB Dane Steel (sr); OL/DL Alex Haswell (sr); QB/DB Dominick Berrettini (sr); OL/LB Kolin Custis (sr); RB/LB Terran Grooms (sr); WR/DB Aiden O'Leary (sr); OL/DL Will Brooks (sr); WR/DB Cody Dunham (sr); OL/DL DJ Elchlinger (sr); WR/LB Jackson Lynn (sr); OL/DL Payten Martineau (sr); WR/DB Ryan Metcalf (sr); WR/LB Jacob Ormseth (sr); WR/DB Wyatt Philipp (sr); OL/DL Noah Williamson (sr).

OUTLOOK: Sheridan doesn't rebuild, it reloads. The Broncs will be on the short list of title contenders at the end of the season.

Thunder Basin Bolts

LAST YEAR: 5-5; lost to Cheyenne Central 41-10 in quarterfinals.

HEAD COACH: Trent Pikula (7th year; 45-20)

STATE TITLES/LAST: None.

KEY RETURNERS: QB/DE Alonso Aguilar (6-1, 230, sr); RB/DB PJ Hatzenbuhler (5-7, 165, sr); OL/DL Peyton Brown (6-0, 210, sr); OL/DL Jackson Viergets (6-0, 205, sr); WR/DB Nolan Hottell (6-1, 165, sr); RB/LB/K Quinn Kalpin (5-8, 170, jr).

OUTLOOK: The Bolts have to replace skill players on both sides of the ball, but senior QB Alonso Aguilar and depth in the trenches will have Thunder Basin in contention for at least one home playoff game.