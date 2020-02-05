Cody senior Duncan Radakovich bucks family legacy for Cowboy walk-on role

Duncan Radakovich and his father, J.D., drove from their cozy perch in Cody down to the startling lights of War Memorial Stadium in Laramie a few weeks after this past football season had ended. Duncan had an informal visit scheduled with Wyoming assistant coach Shannon Moore. J.D. struggled to comprehend what they were doing there. On Wednesday, months after the father and son drove down to Jonah Field together, Duncan happily made his college decision while things still moved at full speed for J.D.

The Cody senior tweeted to his friendly followers late Tuesday night that he committed to walk-on to the University of Wyoming football program, moving him one step closer to becoming a second-generation college football player. His father's pride in that has come with brief initial irony.

"(He) played at Colorado State," Duncan told the Star-Tribune. "He's still wrapping his mind around this."

J.D.'s confusion doesn't come without understanding. By the time the two returned to Cody from the game they were invited down to watch in Laramie to, the older Radakovich saw the values in brown and gold.

"We came back and he said he'd choose Wyoming too," Duncan explained. "He said they're a program on the rise, just getting better and better. Especially when you think of where CSU is now."