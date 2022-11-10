Cody, Star Valley finally meet at War Memorial for 3A championship

Since 2014, Cody and Star Valley have each won four Class 3A state titles. Friday, the Broncs and Braves will finally play each other in the state championship game.

“It’s been us or them for almost a decade but yet we’ve never played each other for the championship,” Star Valley head coach McKay Young said.

Cody head coach Matt McFadden agreed.

“This game has been a long time coming,” he said.

Two-time defending state champion Cody enters Friday’s Wyoming State High School Championships having won 26 consecutive games. The Broncs’ last loss was on Oct. 9, 2020 to … Star Valley.

Cody defeated the Braves in last year’s semifinals and 35-25 in the regular season this year. No other team was within 22 points of the Broncs (10-0) this season.

Cody returned six all-state players from last year and those seniors haven’t missed a beat. The Broncs lead 3A in total offense (453.2 yards per game) and total defense (147.3 ypg) and have outscored their opponents by an average of 41.6 points per game.

“You obviously have to have the talent to get there, which we have, but it really comes down to discipline and commitment,” McFadden said. “These kids bought in and worked their tails off. They had a goal to get back here and they accomplished that goal. I think they realize that the job’s not finished, but it’s a big honor for our program, our players, our coaches and our fans.”

Senior quarterback/safety Lucas Talich leads the team with 582 rushing yards and has completed 85 of 137 passes for 1,682 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Talich was injured in last week’s semifinal victory over Buffalo, though. His replacement, sophomore Maddax Ball, threw two touchdown passes in the win.

“Maddax Ball has come a long ways and in a typical year he’s probably starting for us,” McFadden stated. “This time of year everybody is a little banged up; that’s why you work on our depth throughout the year.”

Senior running backs Matt Nelson (489 yards, 8 TDs) and Jackson Schroeder (493 yards, 7 TDs) give the Broncs a potent 1-2 combination. Nelson also leads the team with 27 receptions for 630 yards and nine scores. Seniors Remy Broussard and Trey Thomasson have combined to catch 25 passes for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“They have the speed to score from anywhere on the field at any moment,” Young said of the Broncs. “We want to make them earn the points they get and have to drive the ball down the field. Our defense has a huge challenge ahead of it.”

That was apparent in the teams’ earlier meeting as Nelson scored on a 65-yard run and Talich had a 59-yard scoring run as well as touchdown passes of 69, 50 and 28 yards.

Defensive end Jace Grant and linebacker Grayson Beaudrie have combined for 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks while Schroeder has 9.0 TFL from his linebacker position.

The Broncs defense will have its work cut out trying to slow down the Braves’ passing attack. Quarterback Taft McClure has completed 214 of 318 passes for a school record 3,109 yards and 32 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 165-pound senior threw for 448 yards and two TDs in the loss to Cody earlier this season.

“Any time the ball is in Taft McClure’s hands we feel like we have a chance,” Young said.

McClure’s primary targets have been Wyatt Crogg (80 catches for 1,166 yards and 7 TDs) and Chase Stewart (41 catches for 685 yards and 12 TDs). Star Valley averages a 3A-best 306.7 passing yards per game.

It’s in stark contrast from recent years, when the Braves were a run-heavy team.

“We’ve reinvented ourselves for sure,” Young admitted. “And that was all so we could compete better against Cody. I’m proud of the way the guys have embraced it.

“Honestly, this process started 365 days ago when Cody beat us in the semifinals. It was pretty clear that we weren’t going to beat them doing what we’ve always done.”

McFadden has been impressed with the Braves’ offensive transformation.

“I didn’t totally believe it until we played them,” he said, “but then they threw for 400-plus on us. I believe it now.

“You don’t usually see a team flip from being a power-run team to being able to throw it all over the yard. They’ve got some terrific receivers and the quarterback is a stud, but I think what impresses me the most is for an O-line to be able to flip the switch and pass pro so well.”

Obviously, Cody’s primary focus on defense will be trying to make things difficult for McClure and the Star Valley passing game.

“We can’t give up the big plays and we have to tackle well in space,” McFadden said. “Our front has to supply some pressure and we have to do our job in open-field tackling. And we have to find a way to slow down McClure because he’s an amazing quarterback.”