Cody's Luke Talich is ready to make some noise at state track before summer football crunch

Luke Talich has one more weekend of track before he can turn his attention full time to football. That’s not to say the Cody junior isn’t enjoying his time on the track and in the long jump pit, though.

He was in top form at last weekend’s Class 4A West Regional meet at Natrona County High School, winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the long jump as well as running the anchor leg on the Broncs’ first-place 4x100 relay team.

Talich enters this weekend’s Wyoming State High School Track & Field Championships in Casper as one of the favorites in all three of his individual events. He’s expected to be in fierce competition with Sheridan seniors Carter McComb and Dominic Kazsas in the sprints and Gillette senior Remar Pitter, the defending state champ, in the long jump, for gold.

Even with wind and rain in the forecast this weekend, Talich won’t let that affect him when he’s competing.

“Even though the conditions outside haven’t been great every meet, you have to adapt,” he said last week after battling the Casper wind. “I’m excited for state.”

After the state meet, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound Talich will focus on other sports, with football being at the top of the list.

“My June is pretty full of football camps and a basketball tournament in Denver,” he said. “I’ve been talking to coaches all across the northwest.”

Talich plans on attending football camps at Wyoming, Montana State, Montana Tech and Notre Dame, and possibly others, in preparation for his senior year with the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Broncs.

“That summer coming into their senior year is an important one,” Cody head football coach Matt McFadden said, “but I don’t think he’s overwhelmed, I think he’s excited about doing it.”

Talich expects to carry that excitement into the season. He’s a two-time all-state selection at safety and last season took over the quarterback reigns and led the Broncs to their first undefeated season. He was a Star-Tribune Super 25 selection.

“I’m excited for our senior season,” Talich said. “We’ve got a big target on our back again, but that’s how we like it.”

Obviously, the pressure hasn’t bothered the Broncs, who are 21-1 the past two seasons. Talich was a sophomore starter on the 2020 title team playing alongside his brother, senior Nic Talich, who is entering his second year as a linebacker at UW. Their dad, Jim Talich, finished his UW career (1993-97) with 440 tackles, which ranks third on the program’s all-time list.

Could Luke Talich follow in the family footsteps and wear the Cowboys’ brown and gold?

“I’m keeping my options open for sure, but I would love to play with my brother again,” he offered. “But Montana State has been really great to me as well. I’ll worry about that after the season.”

For now, the state track meet is first and foremost on his mind, even if he does have ulterior motives.

“I like track,” he said, “but I’m just trying to get faster for football.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

