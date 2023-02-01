Cody's Luke Talich wins Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year honors

For three-plus years Luke Talich was a mainstay for the Cody defense.

He was an all-state defensive back as a sophomore on the Broncs' Class 3A state championship team in 2020. He split time between the secondary and at linebacker as a junior and senior while also earning all-state honors at quarterback. Talich was instrumental in helping Cody win 26 consecutive games and back-to-back state titles before a 14-7 loss to Star Valley in the championship game in November.

Unfortunately for the Broncs, Talich was forced to watch the game from the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in Cody's semifinal victory against Buffalo.

The Braves were the better team that day at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium, but there was no denying the impact the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Talich had every time he played.

"In every game we played he was the best athlete on the field," Cody head coach Matt McFadden said of Talich. "We had to use him at quarterback and there were times we didn’t play him on defense just to rest him. And I think he played in the second half in only three games."

For his impact on the field and with his teammates, Talich is the Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year.

Talich joins older brother Nic, who will be a sophomore linebacker at UW in the fall, as the only siblings to win Super 25 player of the year honors. Nic Talich earned the award following the 2020 season.

"Unlike a typical free safety/quarterback combo that is prevalent, Luke loves hitting," McFadden said. "He can project that speed into power … it’s kind of a family trait.

"And then he had great timing as well. Sometimes as a safety it’s hard for those guys to time up a hit that’s clean, it’s not early, it’s not late, it’s not to the head. And he was great at it. It just got to the point where it wasn’t worth other people going over the middle because he was going to pick it and take it back for six or he was going to make a big hit on somebody."

Also considered for the award were Natrona County senior lineman Cody Crawford, Pine Bluffs senior linebacker Ryan Fornstrom and Sheridan juniors Dane Steel and Alex Haswell.

Crawford (6-1, 280), who will be a preferred walk-on at the University of Wyoming, anchored a Mustangs' defense that allowed just 82.0 rushing yards per game. Fornstrom (5-11, 145) had a state-best 33.5 tackles for loss and added four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns for the Class 1A/9-man state champion Hornets.

The 5-11, 165-pound Steel led the 4A state champion Broncs with 103.5 defensive points and had 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks from his safety position. In his first year as a starting defensive lineman, Haswell (6-5, 215) finished with 13.0 TFL and 9.5 sacks.

Talich didn't put up those kinds of numbers. He finished his senior campaign fourth on the team with a modest 41.5 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 1.0 sack. But stats don't define the impact Talich had on the defensive side of the ball.

"I think why he is a good defensive player is number one, his mindset," McFadden offered. "He’s super aggressive and he enjoys the physicality. And with his speed and his range and his length he can go sideline to sideline easily. And he can go downhill where he’s making plays in the backfield from safety."

Those traits helped Talich earn scholarship offers from UW as well as a number of Power 5 programs. In December, though, Talich committed to Notre Dame, where he'll start his Fighting Irish career as a preferred walk-on.

“It really just came down to living a life with no regrets,” Talich told the Star-Tribune in December. “I didn’t want to go somewhere and then regret not giving it a shot at Notre Dame. I think it’s important that I give it a try.”

Talich, the state’s top-ranked recruit, is the first Wyoming prospect to sign with Notre Dame since Kemmerer’s Steve Dover, a reserve halfback on the Irish’s 1977 national championship team.

He's expected to start his Notre Dame career at safety.

"In the past few years I think I’ve taken more of a leadership role on the defensive side," Talich said at the Super 25 banquet on Jan. 21. "I am the last line of defense and I know I need to make plays back there. I had a big advantage being the free safety because I could see everything that was going on. I think I was set up for success and our schemes were set up to help me succeed by letting me just be an athlete and go make plays."

When the opportunities presented themselves, Talich made plays throughout his Cody career. Other times, just having him on the field was enough to disrupt an opponent's offense.

"I think any coach would say that Luke was a major part of their game plan and someone they had to deal with," McFadden said, "even if they couldn’t run certain plays or go to certain areas of the field because of him."

PHOTOS: Super 25 Banquet Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25 Super 25