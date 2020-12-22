Cody's Matt McFadden, Mountain View's Brent Walk named 2021 Shrine Bowl head coaches

Cody' Matt McFadden (North) and Mountain View's Brent Walk (South) were selected as head coaches for the 2021 Shrine Bowl, executive director Frank Selby announced in a release Tuesday.

McFadden, who coached the Broncs to the Class 3A state championship this year, is 55-26 in eight years (2013-20). He also won a state title at Cody in 2014.

Walk just completed his ninth year (2012-20) leading the Buffalos. He has a career mark of 72-21, winning 2A state titles in 2014, '17 and '19.

This will be the second time both McFadden and Walk have served as Shrine Bowl head coaches. McFadden led the North team to a 40-14 over Walk and the South squad in the 2015 game. Walk was selected to be the South head coach in 2020 before the game was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 game is scheduled for June 12 at Natrona County's Cheney Alumni Field. The North has won the last seven games and leads the all-time series 25-18-3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.