Cody's Nicolas Talich earns Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year honors

Nic Talich did a lot of everything for Cody on the football field this season. The senior led the Broncs in rushing, was third in all-purpose yards and started the season as the No. 1 punter. But it was on the defensive side of the ball where the 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker really made his mark.
Talich averaged 23.1 defensive points per game to lead Class 3A and finished second in the state with 128 tackles. He spearheaded a defense that allowed just 77.5 rushing yards and 8.7 points per game, both numbers the best in 3A.
“He’s literally all over the field,” Cody head coach Matt McFadden said of Talich. “He’s fast and he reads the play well. He does all those things you want from a linebacker. The biggest thing to me was when we needed a play and when there was a tackle to be made, he was the guy making it.”
Talich had three games this season in which he finished with more than 30 defensive points, including a season-best 39-point performance in a 48-6 victory against Jackson in the regular-season finale that gave the Broncs the No. 1 seed out of the West Conference. His 90-yard pick-six just before the half allowed Cody to take a 27-0 lead into the locker room. He also had 29 defensive points in the state championship game — a 34-13 victory over Jackson that capped a 10-1 season. Talich finished the season with seven tackles for loss, four interceptions and two sacks.
For his efforts, Talich has been selected as the 2020 Star-Tribune Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year. Other players considered for the award were Cokeville senior Nate Barnes and Torrington senior Cody Pierce.
Starting strong
Talich set the tone for his impressive senior campaign in the season opener against Riverton, rushing for 119 yards on just six carries and finishing with 9.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and an interception.
“It was pretty evident right away,” McFadden said. “The first play of the season against Riverton he took the ball and went 42 yards. (The coaches) just looked at each other and said, ‘Yeah, he’s going to have a great year.’ In that game he was all over the field.”
The trend continued, despite Talich suffering an injury in a Week 3 shutout over top-ranked Powell.
“I think it was mid-game when I broke my thumb,” Talich recalled. “I didn’t even notice until I was punting and I had an 8-yard punt. So I lost my punting job, which I was pretty upset about.
“I played the rest of the season with a cast, which I kind of ripped off because I wasn’t a very good patient.”
Added McFadden: “There was a three-game stretch there where he didn’t play any offense because of (the injury). He had a cast on, but he literally chewed that cast off until there was nothing left.”
The fact Talich did that didn’t surprise McFadden.
“There are a lot of kids that like to play football,” he said, “but Nic truly loves football, particularly defense (because) he loves the contact. He’s an old-fashioned football player. He should have just one bar going down his facemask.
“He has an ability … he hits you. It’s entertaining to watch, but I don’t know about the guy getting tackled. There’s nothing dirty about it, he’s just a very physical player.”
Gaining trust
An all-state selection as a junior, Talich became a dominating force on defense this year. One of just nine seniors for the Broncs, he credits the added pressure of being counted on as a leader for his standout season.
“Being a senior, I had people looking up to me so I felt like that put me in a position where I had to step up,” Talich stated. “But we had a lot of studs on the field, so it definitely wasn’t all me.
“And our team chemistry was just crazy. I trusted everyone and I think they all trusted me, and that definitely helped us win games. We all focused on doing our jobs and the coaches’ game plan had us in the right position to make plays.”
McFadden believes Talich’s ability to trust his teammates this season was key not only to his success but to the success of the Broncs.
“At times last year I think the bigger the game there were times he thought he had to do everything and he wouldn’t trust the kids around him,” McFadden said. “We had to tell him this summer that he couldn’t do everything, he had to trust the guys around him. It might not have seemed like he did that because he made every play.
“But he began to trust his teammates and understanding that the coverage was going to be there on the back end and knowing what the guys in front of him were doing. He knew the responsibilities of his teammates so he could trust them. For him to completely trust the kids around him just made him shine so much more.”
A football family
The season had an added bonus for Talich in that he got to play with his brother, sophomore all-state defensive back Luke, and with his dad Jim on the sidelines. Jim Talich, a former linebacker for Wyoming (1994-97) who is the Cowboys’ No. 3 all-time tackler, was in his first year as the Broncs defensive coordinator.
“It’s kind of crazy to think that I’ll probably never get to play with my brother or for my dad again,” Nic said. “It’s kind of surreal because not a lot of people get to do that and it was definitely a special bond.”
Talich recalls his grandmother showing him and his brother newspaper clippings of the accomplishments of both his dad and uncle — Cory Talich, another standout linebacker (1990-93) for the Cowboys — as well as game films.
“Of course, as a kid, you always look up to your dad,” Nic said. “It was pretty cool watching him and it was awesome to get to play for him. I know he hit pretty hard when he played. I try to hit as hard as him but I don’t know if I did that. Hopefully I played sort of up to his level in high school.”
Nic Talich fully expects to play football at the next level, and he has drawn interest from a number of schools in the Rocky Mountain region, but he’s not tipping his hand as to where yet.
“I’ve got a little bit of an idea where I want to go, but we really can’t announce it yet,” he said. “I’m just taking it slow. But playing at Wyoming has always been my dream. That would be awesome.”
