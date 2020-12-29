Cody's Nicolas Talich earns Super 25 Defensive Player of the Year honors

“At times last year I think the bigger the game there were times he thought he had to do everything and he wouldn’t trust the kids around him,” McFadden said. “We had to tell him this summer that he couldn’t do everything, he had to trust the guys around him. It might not have seemed like he did that because he made every play.

“But he began to trust his teammates and understanding that the coverage was going to be there on the back end and knowing what the guys in front of him were doing. He knew the responsibilities of his teammates so he could trust them. For him to completely trust the kids around him just made him shine so much more.”

A football family

The season had an added bonus for Talich in that he got to play with his brother, sophomore all-state defensive back Luke, and with his dad Jim on the sidelines. Jim Talich, a former linebacker for Wyoming (1994-97) who is the Cowboys’ No. 3 all-time tackler, was in his first year as the Broncs defensive coordinator.

“It’s kind of crazy to think that I’ll probably never get to play with my brother or for my dad again,” Nic said. “It’s kind of surreal because not a lot of people get to do that and it was definitely a special bond.”