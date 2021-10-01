Cokeville renames football field for retiring coach Todd Dayton, assistant Keith Nate

The Cokeville football field, which had previously been known as Panther Field, was renamed Nate Dayton Field on Friday in honor of head coach Todd Dayton and longtime assistant coach Keith Nate. It was also announced that Dayton, who has been the head coach of the Panthers since 1980, would be retiring at the end of this season.

The announcements were made before Cokeville’s 46-12 homecoming victory over Thermopolis. The Panthers improved to 4-1 with the victory.

According to wyoming-football.com, Dayton has compiled a career record of 344-69 (.833 winning percentage) during his 41 years at Cokeville. During that time, the Panthers have won 20 state championships, including a state-record six in a row from 1986-91, and have compiled 10 undefeated seasons. Cokeville’s last state title was in 2014, when it went 12-0 and defeated Lusk in the Class 1A/11-man championship game.

Nate, who has been coaching alongside Dayton for years as well as helping out with other Cokeville activities, was also honored. Nate has been battling multiple sclerosis for a number of years.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming High School Activities Association commissioner Ron Laird were among those present for the festivities.

