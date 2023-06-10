More than 70 of the state's top senior football players got to play one final high school game in Saturday's Shrine Bowl. The collection of talent included state champions, all-state and all-conference players, and some who were going on to play football in college.

Sheridan's Colson Coon and Cody's Luke Talich check all of those boxes ... and then some. The two, who are finalists for the prestigious Milward Simpson Athlete of the Year award, have left a lasting legacy on the Wyoming prep sports scene. Until this past week, though, when both Coon and Talich suited up for the North team, they had never crossed paths on the playing field.

"Colson is a special athlete and he’s just got a feel for the game," Talich said Friday of the record-breaking running back. "I’m super-excited that I get to play with him and hopefully he’ll get the ball quite a few times. It will be fun."

Colson was asked what his impressions of the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Talich were after watching him in practice for a week.

"Just really how big he is and how well he can move," Coon offered. "He can fly around and he packs a punch. He’s got a lot of power behind him and he can hit people. It’s awesome to watch him play."

Awesome describes both players.

The 5-10, 180-pound Coon was the two-time winner of the state's Gatorade Football Player of the Year award. This past season he rushed for 2,195 yards, including a state-record 517 yards in Sheridan’s semifinal victory over Cheyenne Central, and scored 34 touchdowns.

Talich didn't have the eye-popping numbers that Coon put up, but the quarterback/defensive back was just as dominant. He led the Broncs in rushing, passing and all-purpose offense and finished third in defensive points.

"He was the best athlete on the field in every game we played," Cody head coach Matt McFadden said earlier this year. "On defense it just got to the point where it wasn’t worth other people going over the middle because he was going to pick it and take it back for six or he was going to make a big hit on somebody."

Both Coon and Talich were two-time Star-Tribune Super 25 selections. Coon won back-to-back offensive player of the year accolades while Talich was the defensive player of the year this past season.

But with Coon playing in Class 4A and Talich in 3A they had never been on the field together. And even though both were three-sport athletes, their paths never crossed.

So versatile would be another good word to describe the dynamic duo.

During the winter sports season, Coon wrestled and Talich played basketball. In the spring, Coon played soccer and Talich competed in track and field. Not surprisingly, they excelled away from the gridiron.

Coon won the 182-pound championship as a senior while Talich was an all-state selection on the hardwood. They reversed those roles in the spring, with Talich winning gold in the long jump and both the 100- and 200-meter dashes while Coon was an all-state forward on the pitch.

Winners is another word that comes to mind when talking about Coon and Talich.

Both won two state football championships -- Coon his last two seasons and Talich in his sophomore and junior campaigns. Coon also helped lead Sheridan to its first state wrestling title since 199O and a third-place finish in soccer this year. Talich was instrumental in Cody finishing third at state in basketball and track in 4A this season.

Different sports. Different classification. So getting the two together for the Shrine Bowl seemed like a perfect send-off to their prep careers. For North head coach Kirk McLaughlin of Big Horn, choosing Coon and Talich for his squad was a no-brainer.

"When I was asked if I would be interested in coaching this game, the first two players I thought of were Colson Coon and Luke Talich," McLaughline admitted. "So ... heck yeah! Those two are phenomenal athletes, awesome football players and getting to know them throughout the week they’re also great kids. The things that you can do with those two on the football field are endless.

"We’re excited about the way the roster shaked out," he added, "but it started with those two."

While Coon will play primarily on offense and Talich on defense, the North coaching staff was smart enough to come up with some offensive packages to get them on the field at the same time.

And that made it a long week for South head coach McKay Young of Star Valley.

"I saw some video of those two together in the backfield and it gave me nightmares," Young quipped during practice Tuesday.

After the Shrine Bowl both players will go their separate ways -- Talich is headed to Notre Dame while Coon will play at Montana State. Both will be preferred walk-ons.

"I’m super happy for him because he’s worked his tail off his entire career and he deserves more than he got," Talich said of Coon. "I’m excited that he gets to go to Montana State and play with his brother (Garrett) because I know he’ll do great things."

Talich was actually supposed to report to Notre Dame on Friday, but Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman gave him the OK to play in Saturday's game.

"After the game we’ll drive down to Denver and fly out the next day, so there’s no break for me," Talich said. "But I’m excited to get started. I think I need to get there to get a feel for things, learn the defense and get a little bigger so I won’t get destroyed. Hopefully I can put myself in good position to earn a scholarship after the first year."