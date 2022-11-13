Colson Coon, Sheridan defeat Cheyenne East to win Class 4A title

LARAMIE -- In the end, Cheyenne East had no answer for Colson Coon.

The Sheridan senior running back ran for 248 yards and three touchdowns, returned an interception for a score and kicked two field goals (41 and 44 yards) to lead the Broncs to a 34-23 victory over the Thunderbirds on Saturday at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. For good measure, Coon kicked all four extra points and completed his only pass for a 16-yard gain.

"He’s something, isn’t he?" Sheridan head coach Jeff Mowry said. "I hope he has a little brother."

One was more than enough for the Broncs (12-0), who not only defended their Class 4A state championship but won the program's eighth title since all five state championship games were moved to War Memorial in 2009. Natrona County with four and Cheyenne East with one are the only other 4A teams to finish the season in the North end zone of Jonah Field.

"This is the most special game I’ve ever played," Coon admitted. "It’s surreal. This is the best feeling I’ve ever had.

"Coach Mowry always preached that what we had was enough and I think we went into the season just believing that. We preached continuous improvement, just getting better every day. We believe in it, we did it and we came out on top at the end."

Sheridan got on the board first when the Broncs rode Coon down the field and into the end zone. He carried the ball six times for 41 yards on the drive, capped by his 16-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.

Cheyenne East (10-2) responded with an 18-play, 82-yard drive in which the T-Birds converted four third downs as well as a fourth down when junior quarterback Cam Hayes scrambled for a 17-yard gain to the Sheridan 8-yard-line. Three plays later junior Drew Jackson burst across the goal line for a 2-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

"We gave up a 17-play (18-play) drive," Mowry said, "but you can’t do that throughout the game. Our guys just kept battling and executing."

After stopping Sheridan on a fourth-down play inside the red zone, the East offense went back to work.

Hayes completed 7 of 8 passes for 51 yards on the drive, capping it with a 3-yard toss to Garet Schlabs. The senior receiver had five catches for 34 yards on the drive and finished with 11 grabs for 79 yards and the touchdown.

Sheridan once again turned to its running game to put points on the board. Coon had nine rushes for 27 yards and junior Terran Grooms broke through the line for a 24-yard gain before a penalty forced Sheridan to settle for Coon's 41-yard field goal to cut the East lead to 14-10.

The T-Birds drove from their own 18 to the Sheridan 34 late in the half, but Alex Haswell sacked Hayes for a 2-yard loss and the T-Birds took a 14-10 lead into the locker room.

"We knew that their quarterback liked to scramble so we just had to hold the line of scrimmage and contain him," Sheridan junior lineman Alex Haswell said. "And Drew Jackson can do everything for them so we had to try and contain him too."

East's first drive of the second half ended with a punt after Dane Steel sacked Hayes for an 11-yard loss on third down.

Coon then went back to work for Sheridan. With the Broncs facing a third-and-3 at its own 35 he took a direct snap, broke through the line and weaved his way for a 51-yard gain to the East 14. He scored on the next play to give the Broncs the 17-14 lead with 5:57 to play in the quarter.

"It’s unreal," Steel said, when asked what it's like playing with Coon. "I’d like to say it’s unfair for the other team. They know who we are going to give the ball to and they can’t stop him. That kid has more heart than anyone."

Coon wasn't done. He added a 44-yard field goal late in the third quarter before East's Brenden Bohlmann knocked a 25-yarder through the uprights to pull the T-Birds within 20-17.

Sheridan answered with a nine-play, 60-yard drive in which Coon accounted for all 60 yards on the ground. He capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a double-digit lead (27-17) with 4:18 remaining.

Any thought East had of mounting a comeback ended on their next play from scrimmage when Coon picked off Hayes and powered his way into the end zone from 27 yards out.

The T-Birds added a late touchdown on Hayes' 7-yard pass to Jakob Culver, but Sheridan senior Mathew Ketner recovered the onside kick to end the threat.

"We’ve got a great team and (former head) coach (Don) Julian said it in the indoor before we were warming up this may be more of a bought-in team than we’ve had," Mowry explained. "I don’t want to discredit other teams (because) we’ve had phenomenal teams, but this team really buys in to what we ask. You can see we're not the biggest and the fastest and the strongest, but they believe in what we do."

Coon said that belief in each other was evident throughout the season. As he stood in the end zone he took a moment to express his gratitude to the other seniors on the team.

"I just want to say thank you," he said. "I love those guys so much. I grew up with them since seventh grade. They’re my brothers. I couldn’t be more happy and proud of them."

The feeling was no doubt mutual.