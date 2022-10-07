Colson Coon's big night helps lead No. 1 Sheridan to victory over Kelly Walsh

Colson Coon did a little bit of everything for Sheridan on Friday night.

The state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass, stripped the ball from a Kelly Walsh runner and returned it for a 35-yard score and kicked four extra points. And that was all before halftime.

Coon's big night, combined with four Kelly Walsh turnovers, resulted in a 48-13 victory for the undefeated Broncs (7-0) at Harry Geldien Stadium.

Sheridan took the opening kickoff and promptly went 80 yards in four plays, with senior quarterback Cael Gilbertson connecting with a wide-open Dane Steel for a 50-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead.

The Trojans (1-6) put together a solid drive on their first possession as they moved to the Sheridan 42-yard line before disaster struck in the form of 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end Alex Haswell. The junior was unblocked on the edge and sacked Kelly Walsh quarterback Gibson Sasser, who fumbled on the play.

The Broncs took advantage as Coon capped the five-play, 49-yard drive with a 6-yard scoring run. His extra point pushed the lead to 13-0 late in the opening quarter.

Kelly Walsh fumbled the ball back to Sheridan three plays later and the Broncs needed just two plays to find the end zone again. Coon ran for 43 yards and then Gilbertson found Steel for a 15-yard scoring strike and a 20-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

The Trojans picked up a couple of first downs on their next possession before putting the ball on the ground again. Sheridan pushed its advantage to 27-0 when Steel got the ball on an end-around and found Coon for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth down.

Coon scored his third touchdown of the night on the very next play from scrimmage when he took the ball from a Kelly Walsh runner and raced to the end zone from 35 yards out.

The Broncs pushed the lead to 41-0 on their first possession of the second half when Gilbertson connected with Dominick Berrettini for a 66-yard touchdown on a third-and-20 play.

Sheridan got another takeaway on Kelly Walsh's next possession and the Broncs' second unit found its way into the end zone for a 48-0 advantage to start the running clock. After backup QB Darin Davidson got the ball to the KW 1 with a 24-yard gain, junior Terran Grooms pushed his way across the line.

Kelly Walsh avoided the shutout when sophomore Mekhi Bovee scored his first varsity touchdown on a 56-yard run to make it 48-7 late in the third quarter. Kadon Boyce tacked on a 10-yard touchdown for the Trojans with 3:56 to play.

The victory was the 17th in a row for Sheridan in the series. Kelly Walsh's last win over the Broncs was in the 2009 season opener.

The Trojans host Thunder Basin next week while the Broncs play across town at Natrona County.