COVID breakout in Douglas causes cancellation of Powell-Douglas football game

For the second time in three weeks, a high school football game in Wyoming has been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Powell was scheduled to play at Douglas on Friday, but the game was canceled after two students in Douglas -- one at Douglas Intermediate School and one at Douglas High School -- had tested positive for COVID-19. Wyopreps first reported the story, with the Converse County School District No. 1 posting additional information later.

Two weeks ago, Buffalo's game at Newcastle was canceled when it was determined that Newcastle players had been exposed to COVID-19 the previous week in their game against Hot Springs, South Dakota.

