Dane Weaver takes over as Ten Sleep football coach

For the first time in three years, Ten Sleep will field a football team this season. Low numbers the past two seasons prevented the Pioneers from competing in Class 1A/6-man, the state’s smallest classification.
“Ten Sleep football has been dormant for a couple of years so it was important to get the boys back on it,” said head coach Dane Weaver, who has spent the past five years in the town coaching middle school football and assisting with the high school program. “When you miss one season of football you think, ‘OK, we’ll get it back next season.’ And then when you miss another season, people start saying, ‘Well, maybe it’s not coming back.’ And then if you miss another one it’s just gone.”
Weaver, Ten Sleep activities director Sarah Novak and an influx of boys, in the high school for the first time in years, made sure that wouldn’t happen.
“Sometimes we’re boy-rich and sometimes we’re boy-poor,” Weaver explained. “And we’ve been boy-poor the last few years. Luckily, we’re about to become boy-rich in the future so we’re incredibly excited about that.”
The Pioneers had nine players — 1 senior, 3 juniors, 4 sophomores and 1 freshman – at Monday’s first practice, which is a number Weaver said he can work with. Obviously, numbers are always a concern at the 6-man level. And Ten Sleep just didn’t have enough bodies to ensure the safety of those who were willing to suit up.
According to Weaver, even when the Pioneers fielded a team in 2017 they did so with just seven players.
“Playing 6-man football with seven guys is torture,” he said. “So for these guys to see that they can come off the field and get a break is a relief for them.”
While Weaver might be in his first year as head coach at the high school level, the Tennessee native has a long love affair with football. He also has coached the game and, as a social studies teacher for grades 7-12, has a relationship with all of his players.
“This is my fifth year here so I have a long rapport with these kids,” said Weaver, the 2019-20 Wyoming Teacher of the Year. “All of these kids have played football before and I have coached every one of them before.”
Weaver also worked alongside most of this year’s players last year, watching them serve as coaches for the school’s flag football program. All of that has helped in getting Ten Sleep football back on the field for the first time since 2017.
The Pioneers, who first fielded a varsity team in 1924, have had other seasons when they didn’t field a team. The most recent two-year break, however, marked the first time since 1990 Ten Sleep didn’t compete. Prior to the resurrection of 6-man football in Wyoming in 2009, Ten Sleep spent four years competing in Montana’s 6-man classification.
The program had success in the beginning of the 6-man resurgence, making the state playoffs each of the first three years and advancing to the semifinals in 2010. In the six years since, though, the Pioneers were a combined 9-38 and won just one game each of the last four seasons (2014-17).
So Weaver knows there is work to do.
“We have to build back our foundation,” he stated. “Anytime a program goes dormant there are different levels of what you have to do and there are expectations that you have.
“There are some opponents that we can be right alongside, but there are also those that have storied programs the past few years. The main thing we are looking for is growth from our players. Once our senior graduates we need to keep pushing forward as a football program.”
Weaver expects the Pioneers to do just that. He said the elementary school is “incredibly boy-rich,” with as many as 12 boys in the fourth grade, including two sets of identical twins.
That bodes well for the future, but for now Weaver is focused on the nine players who will wear the Pioneers’ scarlet and royal blue uniforms this season.
“We’re proud to get football back in Ten Sleep and we’re excited to give our community something to cheer about,” he said. “And Sarah Novak has fought tooth-and-nail for this program. She loves football and it has been her voice that has made getting football back in Ten Sleep a reality.”
