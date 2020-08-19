Dane Weaver takes over as Ten Sleep football coach

The program had success in the beginning of the 6-man resurgence, making the state playoffs each of the first three years and advancing to the semifinals in 2010. In the six years since, though, the Pioneers were a combined 9-38 and won just one game each of the last four seasons (2014-17).

So Weaver knows there is work to do.

“We have to build back our foundation,” he stated. “Anytime a program goes dormant there are different levels of what you have to do and there are expectations that you have.

“There are some opponents that we can be right alongside, but there are also those that have storied programs the past few years. The main thing we are looking for is growth from our players. Once our senior graduates we need to keep pushing forward as a football program.”

Weaver expects the Pioneers to do just that. He said the elementary school is “incredibly boy-rich,” with as many as 12 boys in the fourth grade, including two sets of identical twins.

That bodes well for the future, but for now Weaver is focused on the nine players who will wear the Pioneers’ scarlet and royal blue uniforms this season.

“We’re proud to get football back in Ten Sleep and we’re excited to give our community something to cheer about,” he said. “And Sarah Novak has fought tooth-and-nail for this program. She loves football and it has been her voice that has made getting football back in Ten Sleep a reality.”

