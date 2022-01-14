David Thrash takes over as Pinedale's new head football coach

David Thrash was approved as the new head football coach at Pinedale by the Sublette County School District No. 1 board on Thursday, according to a post on wyoming-football.com.
Thrash, who is an assistant principal at Pinedale Elementary, was previously an offensive and defensive line coach at Gillette.
He takes over for Clay Cundall, who went 3-21 in three seasons with the Wranglers, including 0-8 this past season.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.