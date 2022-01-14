 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

David Thrash takes over as Pinedale's new head football coach

Pinedale

Pinedale

David Thrash was approved as the new head football coach at Pinedale by the Sublette County School District No. 1 board on Thursday, according to a post on wyoming-football.com.

Thrash, who is an assistant principal at Pinedale Elementary, was previously an offensive and defensive line coach at Gillette.

He takes over for Clay Cundall, who went 3-21 in three seasons with the Wranglers, including 0-8 this past season.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

