Dee Harrison takes over as head football coach at St. Stephens

Dee Harrison will be the new head football coach at St. Stephens. The hiring was first reported by wyoming-football.com earlier this week.

Harrison takes over for Billy Brost, who was the Eagles' head football and track coach the past three-plus years. According to wyoming-football.com, Brost resigned to take over the activities director job at his alma mater, The Dalles High School in Oregon.

Harrison and Brost were co-head coaches for the last four games of the 2017 season before Brost took over as the sole head coach in 2018. St. Stephens finished 1-6 in the Class 1A/6-man West Conference in both 2018 and 2019. The Eagles moved to 1A/9-man for the 2020 season before having to cancel the entire season because of the coronavirus pandemic. St. Stephens is scheduled to play in the 1A/9-man West in 2021.

Harrison, who has been the Eagles' offensive and defensive coordinator since 2018, will also serve as the head track coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.