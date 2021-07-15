 Skip to main content
Dee Harrison takes over as head football coach at St. Stephens
PREP FOOTBALL

  • Updated
Dee Harrison will be the new head football coach at St. Stephens. The hiring was first reported by wyoming-football.com earlier this week.

Harrison takes over for Billy Brost, who was the Eagles' head football and track coach the past three-plus years. According to wyoming-football.com, Brost resigned to take over the activities director job at his alma mater, The Dalles High School in Oregon.

Harrison and Brost were co-head coaches for the last four games of the 2017 season before Brost took over as the sole head coach in 2018. St. Stephens finished 1-6 in the Class 1A/6-man West Conference in both 2018 and 2019. The Eagles moved to 1A/9-man for the 2020 season before having to cancel the entire season because of the coronavirus pandemic. St. Stephens is scheduled to play in the 1A/9-man West in 2021.

Harrison, who has been the Eagles' offensive and defensive coordinator since 2018, will also serve as the head track coach.

St Stephens logo
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

