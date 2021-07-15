Dee Harrison takes over as head football coach at St. Stephens

Dee Harrison will be the new head football coach at St. Stephens. The hiring was first reported by wyoming-football.com earlier this week.
Harrison takes over for Billy Brost, who was the Eagles' head football and track coach the past three-plus years. According to wyoming-football.com, Brost resigned to take over the activities director job at his alma mater, The Dalles High School in Oregon.
Harrison and Brost were co-head coaches for the last four games of the 2017 season before Brost took over as the sole head coach in 2018. St. Stephens finished 1-6 in the Class 1A/6-man West Conference in both 2018 and 2019. The Eagles moved to 1A/9-man for the 2020 season before having to cancel the entire season because of the coronavirus pandemic. St. Stephens is scheduled to play in the 1A/9-man West in 2021.
Harrison, who has been the Eagles' offensive and defensive coordinator since 2018, will also serve as the head track coach.
