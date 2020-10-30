Douglas end Star Valley's run in Class 3A quarterfinals

Star Valley’s chance at a three-peat ended in dramatic fashion Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Douglas when Kort Hilton’s 38-yard field goal with 90 seconds remaining sailed wide right. The miss allowed the Bearcats, the No. 1 seed in the East, to escaped with a 16-14 victory over the two-time defending state champs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Star Valley took a 7-0 lead on Tony Mickelson’s 10-yard run. Douglas took advantage of three turnovers by the Braves to score the final 16 points of the first half, capped by Jackson Hughes’ 26-yard field goal on the final play. It was Hughes’ first field-goal attempt of the season.

Lane Oesch scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter for Star Valley to cut the lead to 16-14.

With the win, Douglas advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and also ended a three-game playoff losing streak to Star Valley. Douglas hosts Jackson, a 61-38 winner over Riverton, in the semis. Also in 3A, Powell defeated Lander 15-7.

In other quarterfinal action Friday, 2A defending champ Mountain View got a 50-yard touchdown run from Ashton Schofield in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-30 victory over Wheatland. Also in 2A, West No. 1 seed Lyman rolled to a 42-7 win over Big Horn.