Douglas end Star Valley's run in Class 3A quarterfinals
WYOMING STATE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS

Douglas end Star Valley's run in Class 3A quarterfinals

KW Walker vs Central playoffs

Kelly Walsh quarterback Trenton Walker drops back to pass during the Trojans' game against Cheyenne Central on Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne. The game, which KW led 14-0 at the half, was not complete by the Star-Tribune's press deadline.

 Michael Cummo, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Star Valley’s chance at a three-peat ended in dramatic fashion Friday in the Class 3A quarterfinals in Douglas when Kort Hilton’s 38-yard field goal with 90 seconds remaining sailed wide right. The miss allowed the Bearcats, the No. 1 seed in the East, to escaped with a 16-14 victory over the two-time defending state champs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Star Valley took a 7-0 lead on Tony Mickelson’s 10-yard run. Douglas took advantage of three turnovers by the Braves to score the final 16 points of the first half, capped by Jackson Hughes’ 26-yard field goal on the final play. It was Hughes’ first field-goal attempt of the season.

Lane Oesch scored on an 8-yard run in the third quarter for Star Valley to cut the lead to 16-14.

With the win, Douglas advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and also ended a three-game playoff losing streak to Star Valley. Douglas hosts Jackson, a 61-38 winner over Riverton, in the semis. Also in 3A, Powell defeated Lander 15-7.

In other quarterfinal action Friday, 2A defending champ Mountain View got a 50-yard touchdown run from Ashton Schofield in the fourth quarter to rally for a 34-30 victory over Wheatland. Also in 2A, West No. 1 seed Lyman rolled to a 42-7 win over Big Horn.

There were no surprises in 1A/9-man as top seeds Southeast, Lusk, Rocky Mountain and Shoshoni all won, although unbeaten Rocky Mountain had to hold on for a 44-40 victory over Saratoga.

In 1A/6-man, Encampment pulled away for a 59-20 victory at Hulett for the Tigers’ first-ever playoff win. Next up for the Tigers is a semifinal matchup at unbeaten Farson, which shut out Hanna 70-0.

In the only 4A game completed before press time, Sheridan advanced to the semifinals for the 13th consecutive year with a 35-6 victory over Rock Springs.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

