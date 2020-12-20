 Skip to main content
Eli Moody steps down as Greybull head football coach
PREP FOOTBALL

Greybull

Eli Moody resigned as the head football coach at Greybull late last week, as first reported by wyoming-football.com. Greybull activities director Nolan Tracy confirmed that Moody had stepped down in an email to the website on Friday.

Moody coached the Buffaloes for three seasons, compiling an overall record of 8-18 and guiding Greybull to the playoffs in two of his three years. The Buffaloes were 5-4 in 2017 and lost to Wheatland in the Class 2A quarterfinals. They finished 1-7 last year and failed to make the playoffs.

Greybull dropped down to Class 1A/9-man this season and went 2-7, earning the No. 3 seed out of the West Conference. Its season ended with a 54-0 loss to Lusk in the quarterfinals.

