 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL

Farson football coach Marvin Applequist steps down after 10 years, 2 state titles

  • 0
Farson Football (copy)

Marvin Applequist, former head football coach for the Farson Pronghorns, talks with his team following a 2018 practice. Applequist resigned his position earlier this week.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Marvin Applequist's 10-year reign as the head football coach at Farson came to an end this week, with Applequist stepping down. The move was first reported by wyoming-football.com.

The Pronghorns went 66-29 under Applequist (2012-21) and won Class 1A/6-man state championships in 2018 and 2020, finishing 11-0 both seasons. Farson also finished as runner-up in both 2016-17. The Pronghorns qualified for the playoffs in eight of 10 seasons under Applequist, missing out only in 2012 and this past season, when they finished 3-4.

Farson overwhelms Burlington 73-38 to bring home first football title

“It was an agonizing and difficult decision to step down as football coach,” Applequist wrote in an email to wyoming-football.com. “It has been a cherished experience and I have been so fortunate. I have had the opportunity to work with the most amazing and dedicated young men who have inspired the community and me personally. I have also been given the opportunity to work with an amazing coaching staff who are really the source of all the success that our program has seen. The support of the parents, administration, and community has been incredible.”

People are also reading…

Farson football gives rural community hope for a championship season

Farson is one of four programs now searching for a head football coach, joining Rawlins (Class 3A), Glenrock and Cokeville (2A).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton calls for changes in Saudi Arabia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News