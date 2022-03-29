Farson football coach Marvin Applequist steps down after 10 years, 2 state titles

The Pronghorns went 66-29 under Applequist (2012-21) and won Class 1A/6-man state championships in 2018 and 2020, finishing 11-0 both seasons. Farson also finished as runner-up in both 2016-17. The Pronghorns qualified for the playoffs in eight of 10 seasons under Applequist, missing out only in 2012 and this past season, when they finished 3-4.

“It was an agonizing and difficult decision to step down as football coach,” Applequist wrote in an email to wyoming-football.com. “It has been a cherished experience and I have been so fortunate. I have had the opportunity to work with the most amazing and dedicated young men who have inspired the community and me personally. I have also been given the opportunity to work with an amazing coaching staff who are really the source of all the success that our program has seen. The support of the parents, administration, and community has been incredible.”