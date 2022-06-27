Farson, Wind River are latest prep football teams to name new coaches

Farson and Wind River are the latest football programs to name new head coaches for the 2022 season. According to wyoming-football.com, Ryan Lay will take over at Farson and Rod Frederick will be the new man at Wind River.

Lay, a former assistant for the Pronghorns, takes over for Marvin "Trip" Applequist, who led Farson to two Class 1A/6-man state championships (2018, 2020) during his 10-year stint. Applequist, who stepped down in March, went 66-29 with the Pronghorns. Farson qualified for the playoffs eight times under Applequist and was 11-0 in both of its championship seasons. The Pronghorns also finished as state runners-up in both 2016 and '17.

Frederick replaces Mykay Trujillo, who went 20-40 in seven seasons leading the Cougars. Wind River has qualified for the playoffs four of the past five years, including a trip to the Class 1A/9-man semifinals last year when they finished 7-3.

