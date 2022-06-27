 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL

Farson, Wind River are latest prep football teams to name new coaches

  • Updated
  • 0
Farson Football (copy)

Marvin Applequist, former head football coach for the Farson Pronghorns, talks with his team following a 2018 practice.

 Josh Galemore file, Star-Tribune

Farson and Wind River are the latest football programs to name new head coaches for the 2022 season. According to wyoming-football.com, Ryan Lay will take over at Farson and Rod Frederick will be the new man at Wind River.

Lay, a former assistant for the Pronghorns, takes over for Marvin "Trip" Applequist, who led Farson to two Class 1A/6-man state championships (2018, 2020) during his 10-year stint. Applequist, who stepped down in March, went 66-29 with the Pronghorns. Farson qualified for the playoffs eight times under Applequist and was 11-0 in both of its championship seasons. The Pronghorns also finished as state runners-up in both 2016 and '17.

Frederick replaces Mykay Trujillo, who went 20-40 in seven seasons leading the Cougars. Wind River has qualified for the playoffs four of the past five years, including a trip to the Class 1A/9-man semifinals last year when they finished 7-3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North defense dominates South to win annual Shrine Bowl

North defense dominates South to win annual Shrine Bowl

The North limited the South to 18 rushing yards on 26 carries, forced seven three-and-outs and came up with two takeaways – an interception by Natrona County’s Billy Brenton and a forced fumble by Gillette’s Logan Dymond – to avenge last year’s 34-32 loss.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News