Few changes in Power Poll heading into final week of regular season

Class 4A

1. Sheridan (8-0, last week 1): After winning 28-22 at Natrona County, the defending state champs host Gillette to finish the regular season.

2. Cheyenne East (7-1, 2): The T-Birds routed Cheyenne South 61-7 ahead of a home game against Laramie.

3. Natrona County (6-2, 3): The Mustangs will try to bounce back from the loss to the Broncs when they host Thunder Basin.

4. Cheyenne Central (5-3, 4): The Indians, 56-17 winners over Gillette, host Rock Springs.

5. Thunder Basin (5-3, 5): The Bolts won 65-20 at Kelly Walsh and can still host a quarterfinal game if they can knock off NC.

Class 3A

1. Cody (7-0, 1): The two-time defending state champs extended their winning streak to 23 games with a 48-14 victory over Evanston. The Broncs will try to make it 24 when they play at Powell.

2. Star Valley (6-2, 2): The Braves routed Green River 49-7 and now travel to Jackson with the West No. 2 seed on the line.

3. Douglas (6-1, 3): The Broncs, who took care of Rawlins 57-16, can win the East with a victory over visiting Lander.

4. Buffalo (4-3, 4): The Bison travel to struggling Rawlins after last week’s 53-21 rout of Riverton.

5. Lander (5-2, not ranked): The Tigers defeated Worland 31-13 and still have an outside shot of winning the East.

Dropped out: No. 5 Powell (4-4).

Class 2A

1. Lovell (7-0, 1): A 33-6 win at Kemmerer gave the Bulldogs the West No. 1 seed ahead of their regular-season finale at Thermopolis.

2. Big Horn (6-1, 4): The Rams, who won the East with a 14-0 shutout of Tongue River, play at Burns.

3. Lyman (6-2, 3): The two-time defending state champs won 6-0 at Rich County, Utah, and can grab the No. 2 seed out of the West with a victory at …

4. Cokeville (6-1, 5): The Panthers pitched a 49-0 shutout at Thermopolis ahead of their showdown against the Eagles.

5. Tongue River (6-1, 5): Despite the loss to Big Horn, the Eagles are the East No. 2 seed as they get ready to host Wheatland.

Class 1A/9-man

1. Pine Bluffs (7-0, 1): The Hornets rolled to an impressive 53-6 victory at Lingle as they welcome Southeast to town in a game that will determine the East champion.

2. Shoshoni (6-1, 3): The defending state champs take on the Natrona County JV after winning the West with a 25-14 win at …

3. Wind River (6-1, 2): The Cougars can still be the West No. 2 seed with a home victory over Rocky Mountain on Thursday.

4. Southeast (6-1, 4): The Cyclones took care of Saratoga 47-14 ahead of their showdown at Pine Bluffs.

5. Big Piney (5-2, NR): After defeating Wyoming Indian 58-12 the Punchers host Riverside on Thursday with a playoff berth at stake.

Dropped out: No. 5 Lingle-Fort Laramie (5-2).

Class 1A/6-man

1. Snake River (7-0, 1): The defending state champs shut out Farson 63-0 to win the West and will tune up for the postseason with a game against the Rock Springs JV.

2. Burlington (7-0, 2): The East champs – 50-0 winners over Ten Sleep – host West No. 2 seed …

3. Dubois (6-1, 3): The Rams blasted Hanna 78-0 for their fifth consecutive victory.

4. Encampment (4-2, 4): The Tigers had a bye week ahead of their home game against Midwest.

5. Kaycee (6-2, 5): The East No 2 seed defeated Hulett ahead of their game at Farson.