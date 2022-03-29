 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Finalists named for National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete awards

  Updated
  • 0
NC v East Football

Cheyenne East quarterback Gavin Goff attempts a pass during the T-Birds' game against Natrona County on Sept. 3, 2021 at Cheney Alumni Field in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The 10 finalists for the Wyoming chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete awards were announced Tuesday.

The 10 players represent to most outstanding back and lineman in each classification.

Here are the 10 finalists: Encampment's Koye Gilbert (Class 1A/6-man); Moorcroft's Zane Linder and Pine Bluffs' Ty Sweeter (1A/9-man); Big Horn's Josh Thompson and Wheatland's Kade Preuit (2A); Douglas' Keltan Ewing, Powell's Toran Graham and Star Valley's Lucas Chappell (3A); and Cheyenne East's Gavin Goff and Rock Springs' Isaac Schoenfeld (4A).

Each finalist receives a $1,200 scholarship, with the overall winner, which will be released at a later date, receiving an additional $1,200 scholarship.

In addition, Cody's Jonathan Williams won the Courage Award, while the Perseverance Award went to both Dylan Taylor from Green River and Brock Steel from Sheridan.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

