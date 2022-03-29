Finalists named for National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete awards

The 10 finalists for the Wyoming chapter of the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete awards were announced Tuesday.

The 10 players represent to most outstanding back and lineman in each classification.

Here are the 10 finalists: Encampment's Koye Gilbert (Class 1A/6-man); Moorcroft's Zane Linder and Pine Bluffs' Ty Sweeter (1A/9-man); Big Horn's Josh Thompson and Wheatland's Kade Preuit (2A); Douglas' Keltan Ewing, Powell's Toran Graham and Star Valley's Lucas Chappell (3A); and Cheyenne East's Gavin Goff and Rock Springs' Isaac Schoenfeld (4A).

Each finalist receives a $1,200 scholarship, with the overall winner, which will be released at a later date, receiving an additional $1,200 scholarship.

In addition, Cody's Jonathan Williams won the Courage Award, while the Perseverance Award went to both Dylan Taylor from Green River and Brock Steel from Sheridan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.