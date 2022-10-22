First-round games are set for 2022 prep football playoffs

After one final night of teams fighting to qualify and jockeying for position, the field is set for the 2022 Wyoming State High School Football Championships. Quarterfinal games in all five classifications begin Friday as 40 teams still have hopes of finishing their season at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. Championship games are set for Nov. 11-12 in Laramie.

All five defending state champs -- Sheridan in Class 4A, Cody in 3A, Lyman in 2A, Shoshoni in 1A/9-man and Snake River in 1A/6-man -- are back to try to win it all again, with both Cody and Lyman seeking three-peats.

In 4A, Sheridan earned the top seed and hosts Laramie, which shut out Cheyenne South on Friday to nail down the final spot. This is the 14th consecutive year the Broncs have hosted a quarterfinal game. They have won all 14.

No. 2 Cheyenne East, No. 3 Natrona County and No. 4 Cheyenne Central will also host quarterfinal games.

Cody, which has won 24 games in a row, is the West top seed in 3A and will host Worland for the third consecutive year.

In fact, all four quarterfinal games are rematches of last year, with East champion Douglas hosting Powell, Star Valley hosting Lander and Buffalo hosting Jackson.

Lovell, which lost to Lyman in last year's state championship game, is the top seed in the 2A West while Big Horn has that honor in the East.

Shoshoni, which won the 9-man West, hosts Lusk while East champion Pine Bluffs hosts Big Piney.

In 6-man, Snake River won the South regular-season title and hosts Hulett.North champ Burlington hosts Farson.