 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL

Former Burns standout Travis Romsa is named Broncs' head football coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Burns button

Travis Romsa, who helped lead Burns to an undefeated regular season his senior season, was named the Broncs' new head football coach on Tuesday.

Romsa was a two-time Class 2A all-state selection (2012-13) and earned Star-Tribune Super 25 honors in 2013, when the Broncs went 8-0 in the regular season before losing to Thermopolis in the state quarterfinals.

He then went on to Chadron State College where he was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for the Eagles. Romsa was a two-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection and earned American Football Coaches Association All-America honors in 2018.

Romsa replaces Brad Morrison, who resigned his position last month. Morrison went 15-19 in four seasons at Burns.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods set to play US PGA Championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News