Former Burns standout Travis Romsa is named Broncs' head football coach

Travis Romsa, who helped lead Burns to an undefeated regular season his senior season, was named the Broncs' new head football coach on Tuesday.

Romsa was a two-time Class 2A all-state selection (2012-13) and earned Star-Tribune Super 25 honors in 2013, when the Broncs went 8-0 in the regular season before losing to Thermopolis in the state quarterfinals.

He then went on to Chadron State College where he was a three-year starter at offensive tackle for the Eagles. Romsa was a two-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference selection and earned American Football Coaches Association All-America honors in 2018.

Romsa replaces Brad Morrison, who resigned his position last month. Morrison went 15-19 in four seasons at Burns.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0