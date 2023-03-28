Blaine Christensen, a former all-state and Star-Tribune Super 25 selection at Green River, was recently named the Wolves' new head football coach. The hiring was first reported by SweetwaterNow.

Christensen takes over for Kevin Cuthbertson, who resigned after two seasons in which the Wolves went 2-15 and failed to qualify for the Class 3A playoffs. Green River last qualified for the postseason in 2017 under current Natrona County assistant coach Don Maggi.

Christensen earned all-state and Super 25 honors in 2012 after helping lead Green River to the state semifinals.

He spent the past few seasons as an assistant coach at Rock Springs under Mark Lenhardt, who resigned his post with the Tigers last month to take over as the head coach at Riverton.