Former Greybull coach Eli Moody takes over at Cheyenne South

Eli Moody, who previously served as the head coach at Greybull, will take over as the new head coach at Cheyenne South, as first reported by wyosports.net.
Moody went 8-18 in three season (2017-19) at Greybull. The Buffaloes finished 5-4 and lost in the Class 2A quarterfinals in 2017, went 1-7 in 2018 and 2-7 and lost in the Class 1A/9-man quarterfinals in 2019.
He was an all-state selection at Lovell before signing with Rocky Mountain College and then transferring to the University of Wyoming, where he was a backup offensive lineman.
Moody replaces Dan Gallas, who resigned in November after coaching Cheyenne South from 2016-21. The Bison were 7-48 during that span and have lost 20 consecutive games.