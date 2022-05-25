Former Puncher Jeromy Moffat takes over as Big Piney head football coach

Jeromy Moffat, a 1997 graduate of Big Piney High School who went on to play college football at Black Hills State University, will be the Punchers' new head football coach, as first reported in the Sublette County Examiner recently.

Moffat replaces Ryan Visser, who went 16-12 in three seasons (2019-21) at Big Piney. The Punchers lost in the Class 2A quarterfinals in both 2019 and 2021 and failed to make the playoffs in 2020.

After competing in 2A for years, Big Piney will move down to play in Class 1A/9-man this season.

