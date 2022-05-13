Former Rock Springs coach David Hastings takes over as Rawlins football coach

David Hastings, who coached Rock Springs for five years (2014-18), was named the head coach at Rawlins on Thursday, as first reported by wyoming-football.com.

Hastings went 21-29 with the Tigers, whose best season came in 2016 when Rock Springs advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Sheridan. The Tigers lost in the quarterfinals in 2015, '17 and '18.

Hastings takes over a Rawlins program that has lost 18 consecutive games and hasn't had a winning season since going 7-3 in 2017 when it lost to Star Valley in the Class 3A quarterfinals. He takes over for Clayton McSpadden, who went 6-29 in four years with the Outlaws.

