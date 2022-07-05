 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Former Snake River assistant Dan Cheatham takes over as Ten Sleep head football coach

Dan Cheatham will be the head football coach at Ten Sleep for the upcoming season, as first reported by wyoming-football.com.

The former assistant coach at Snake River takes over a program that hasn't fielded a team in three of the past four years due to lack of numbers. The Pioneers didn't compete in Class 1A/6-man in the 2018-19 or 2021 seasons. They went 1-7 in 2020 under Dane Weaver.

Ten Sleep, which is scheduled to compete in the 1A/6-man North Conference this season, hasn't had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2011 when it lost to Midwest in the quarterfinals. That was also the last year the Pioneers qualified for the playoffs.

Ten Sleep logo
