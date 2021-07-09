 Skip to main content
Glenrock hires Paul Downing as new head football coach
PREP FOOTBALL

Glenrock hires Paul Downing as new head football coach

  • Updated
Glenrock has hired Paul Downing as its new head football coach, according to wyoming-football.com.

Downing spent the past three years at Coal Ridge High School in Colorado where he went 5-19, including 3-3 this past spring. Prior to that, Downing went 10-9 in two seasons at Highland High School in Ault, Colorado. He also spent time as an assistant coach in both Tennessee and Michigan.

Downing replaces Ryan Collier, who coached the Herders for two seasons. Glenrock went 2-6 in 2019 and 4-5 last season, failing to make the Class 2A playoffs both years.

Glenrock

Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

