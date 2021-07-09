Glenrock hires Paul Downing as new head football coach

Glenrock has hired Paul Downing as its new head football coach, according to wyoming-football.com.
Downing spent the past three years at Coal Ridge High School in Colorado where he went 5-19, including 3-3 this past spring. Prior to that, Downing went 10-9 in two seasons at Highland High School in Ault, Colorado. He also spent time as an assistant coach in both Tennessee and Michigan.
Downing replaces Ryan Collier, who coached the Herders for two seasons. Glenrock went 2-6 in 2019 and 4-5 last season, failing to make the Class 2A playoffs both years.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
