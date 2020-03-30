Green River alum Kevin Cuthbertson named new Wolves football coach

In addition to his father, Cuthbertson said that former Wolves head coach Tom Wilson has been one of his two role models.

"To follow in his footsteps," the Wolves' new coach said, "it's humbling."

He follows Marty Wrage, who went 2-6 in both of his seasons at Green River. Cuthbertson coached alongside Maggi before that, who went 38-31 with five trips to the Class 3A semifinals in his seven seasons. Cuthbertson shared that he'll view his successes outside of the numbers themselves.

As a former Wolves standout he's well-versed in the importance that a lasting high-school impression makes. He's hopeful to build long-term enthusiasm for the program.

"It's not my team, it's the school, players and the community -- all of us together," Cuthbertson shared. "I'm not in this to get a win-loss record. I'm more interested in building young men. I won't measure success in wins but in how many of those players come back to see me and tell me how much it meant to them. That's how I hope to make my stamp on this program."

According to information available on wyoming-football.com, Cuthbertson is the 28th head coach in Green River's history. The 2020 season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 10 with Class 4A first practices. All other classifications begin practice on Aug. 17. Green River is scheduled to host Lander in the regular-season opener on Sept. 7.

