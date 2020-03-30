Green River alum Kevin Cuthbertson named new Wolves football coach

After consecutive 2-6 seasons, Green River circled the wagons and chose an alumni to reinvigorate the Wolves' program. Kevin Cuthbertson, a three-time all-state player and 1991 Green River graduate, became the Wolves' eighth head football coach since graduating from the program when he accepted the position on Monday morning.
Cuthbertson confirmed his new position in a phone call with the Star-Tribune.
"I feel grateful right now and honored to be able to step into this role," he said. "I wore the uniform, ran that field and now I'm excited to roam the sidelines as coach."
Not only does Cuthbertson bring local enthusiasm to the position, he also possesses nearly 20 years of coaching experience. After graduating from Southern Utah as an all-conference team captain he played 3 years of semi-professional football in Helsinki, Finland, where he was a two-time all-Euro selection at wide receiver. He joined the coaching staff at St. George in Utah before returning to his hometown a decade ago.
"I decided to give back to the community and was lucky enough to serve on a few staffs," he explained. "I worked with Darren Howard and Don Maggi for years. Now I'm just taking the next step forward in my career."
Cuthbertson served as Green River's defensive coordinator in 2015 when the underdog Wolves made the state championship before falling to Star Valley.
In addition to his father, Cuthbertson said that former Wolves head coach Tom Wilson has been one of his two role models.
"To follow in his footsteps," the Wolves' new coach said, "it's humbling."
He follows Marty Wrage, who went 2-6 in both of his seasons at Green River. Cuthbertson coached alongside Maggi before that, who went 38-31 with five trips to the Class 3A semifinals in his seven seasons. Cuthbertson shared that he'll view his successes outside of the numbers themselves.
As a former Wolves standout he's well-versed in the importance that a lasting high-school impression makes. He's hopeful to build long-term enthusiasm for the program.
"It's not my team, it's the school, players and the community -- all of us together," Cuthbertson shared. "I'm not in this to get a win-loss record. I'm more interested in building young men. I won't measure success in wins but in how many of those players come back to see me and tell me how much it meant to them. That's how I hope to make my stamp on this program."
According to information available on wyoming-football.com, Cuthbertson is the 28th head coach in Green River's history. The 2020 season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 10 with Class 4A first practices. All other classifications begin practice on Aug. 17. Green River is scheduled to host Lander in the regular-season opener on Sept. 7.
