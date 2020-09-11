Harrison Taubert's fast start paces Natrona County's Senior Night rout of Laramie

But the Mustangs had things well in hand by then.

Unlike its losses to Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East the previous two weeks, Natrona County jumped out to an early lead to build momentum that it rarely lost. The Mustangs wasted no time with an 11-play, 80-yard opening scoring drive capped by an 8-yard run from Taubert, who was just getting started.

Taubert threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the first two quarters. His 25-yard scoring toss to Cox after Laramie’s Travis Judd muffed a kickoff made it 21-0 with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in the opening quarter, and his 13-yard strike to a wide-open Cox in the end zone with just 14 seconds left in the second quarter gave Natrona County a 41-0 lead.

“We struggled the first couple of weeks, but this week was different,” said Taubert, who ran for 98 yards and threw for 148 more on 8 of 11 passing. “We just came out with energy.

“We did a great job with the pass and the run, so it opened up a lot of stuff.”

That touchdown was set up by senior defensive back Koby Kelly, who intercepted Vigen in LHS territory. After committing six turnovers in its first two games, Natrona County coughed up possession just once and finished plus-3 in turnover margin.